Mayorga debuts like a fish in water at Rock Werchter

Mayorga has only released four songs, but one of them dethroned Linkin Park in De Afslag. The winner of Nieuwe Lichting came to The Slope to show off her business card. She can expect a call back.

mayorga Seen 1/7 at Rock Werchter

On stage, Helena Mayorga was accompanied by Paredes, a drummer and next to her a guitarist and bassist, both equally stylish in white. She herself wore an apple blue sea green cardigan for her festival debut. However, his songs are more reminiscent the basics American Apparel populated Brooklyn basements in 2010, when bands like the Dum Dum Girls and Frankie Rose were making the rounds. That scene is also eagerly mooted by The Haunted Youth’s Joachim Liebens, though his songs clearly reach for the dream world. Both add a distinctly Belgian love for big choruses to that gritty American indie pop.

The hit ‘Girlcrush’ was definitely saved for the end. chorus’I’ve got a girl crush, I’ve got a huge crush on you‘, may have less poetic power than Katy Perry’s ‘I Kissed a Girl,’ but it’s effective and infectious. Those who came to sing along got six more strong songs for free. ‘All I Want To Do’ swept in like the aftermath of a drunken student escape at Ghent Sioux (RIP) and ‘Weekend Lover’ swept in like a fresh breeze on The Slope. Mayorga made the biggest impression on ‘Love Song’ when she let her guitar sound like it crazy Horse by Neil Young. Diplomas at the Ghent Conservatory are not awarded just like that.

Before that number, he waved to his 90-year-old grandmother, who stood in a wheelchair on the green-and-yellow stands. Tears of pride on Dadi and immense affection on countless onlookers. But Mayorga, who played professionally and in a good mood. Even more: On stage she’s already a fish to water, though she could use a growth spurt as a singer.