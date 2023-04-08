May’s upcoming albums

April was a busy month in the music business: we saw releases from Miley Cyrus, Depeche Mode and Lana Del Rey. From May onwards, the scenario will not be different. There are many cool albums coming around, and Antena 1 has prepared a schedule so you can follow all the news up close. Look:

“Blood Orange” – Freya Ridings

Scheduled to May 5th, the second studio album by the British singer was written during the pandemic, and, therefore, will have a melancholy footprint. Freya Ridings has already released a preview of her upcoming work through the single , which addresses the loneliness and alienation felt by the composer.

tap to enlarge

“Subtract” – Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran makes the list because of his fifth studio album, which will also be released on May 5th. “-“, or “Subtract”, is the last of his productions of mathematical sequences, and will talk about difficult topics for the British. The singer was inspired by the death of his best friend Jamal Edwards and his wife’s diagnosis of a tumor.

tap to enlarge

“Random Access Memories” (10 Year Edition) – Daft Punk

In celebration of the tenth anniversary of their fourth and final studio album, the duo announced a re-release with 9 brand new tracks and some never-before-shared demos. In all, the disc will have 35 minutes of new material. The collection will reach public ears in may 12.

tap to enlarge

“Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent” – Lewis Capaldi

A darling on Antena 1’s programming, Lewis Capaldi had announced the debut date of his second studio album in 2022. The project will be accompanied by a world tour and a documentary. The film has already premiered, but the complete composition will only be available from May 19th.

tap to enlarge

“My Soft Machine” – Arlo Parks

Arlo Parks has already released the single, the first track of his next release. About “My Soft Machine”the singer commented that it is a deeply personal portrait.

“This album is life through my lens, through my body – the anxiety of my twenties, substance abuse by friends around me, the pain of falling in love for the first time, navigating Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, grief. and the self-sabotage and joy that moves worlds with curiosity and sensitivity. It’s about what it’s like to be trapped in this specific body.” The complete work comes out on the day May 26th.

tap to enlarge

See too:

ARTIST OF THE WEEK: ERIC CLAPTON IS HIGHLIGHTED IN THE PROGRAMMING

ED SHEERAN REACHES NUMBER 1 IN THE UK WITH

Special discounts for distributors