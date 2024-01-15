Mbappé and the luxurious house he will live in in Madrid could reach a high price

lupon arrival of kilian mbappe Something unknown beyond where he will play under the orders of and offers an all-out war ancelotti And how would it suit the dressing room real Madrid, But there are some who are concerned not with their best residence on the field of play, but with their residence outside Valdebebas. The agencies are fighting for the record contract which would include taking a commission for the reported sale of a luxury home to the Mbappe family, who visited the capital just ten days ago to look at some options.

In addition to agencies, there is also the option to go to a more comprehensive service which footballers sometimes use Step Rehabilitation and Sagardoy Abogados, Those who advocate a set of more transversal services, offering 360-degree coverage that address the legal, strategic and, of course, resettlement areas, that is, where they want to live. Politicians, diplomats, athletes and ambassadors from all corners of the planet pass through its offices on Velázquez Street. In addition to schools for children, opening bank accounts, cultural immersion, languages ​​and other administrative tasks, they are offered a range of luxury residences in the best areas of the capital that meet their expectations.

Unlike the Galacticos era, in which it was easy to reach Zidane, Becham or Ronaldo, Athletes like Mbappé are increasingly slipping off their radar as Madrid already offers him to several trusted agencies who want to sign him on a deal of the year at all costs. Lidia Martínez, CEO of Steps Relocation, analyzes the events that have led to Mbappé’s arrival in Madrid., Of course, in the world in which he works, there is no talk of anything else and he contributes his experience to MARCA to assess what Kilian might be interested in, investing in. The cost, where he can live and what motivates him in his choice.

How to manage a house for a VIP client

Lidia Martínez explains how they work with clients who want to settle in Madrid and who are VIPs. “We obviously trust real estate agencies to do their job and we provide a personalized buyer service. We research the entire market with all real estate agencies and we only show you what we think that may be suitable for you. We also have all kinds of athletes, we have many top level football players, politicians from other countries, high level multinational executives. “One person has been assigned to each family.”

What could suit Mbappé?

Lydia knows what Mbappe is asking for, having seen two residences at La Finca but they will not be ready until 2025. “Here we have two things: he wants a big place to train, so it can’t be the city of Madrid, but at the same time, he is a young man who we will not be able to isolate in a place where he will not be able to train every day. To go to any restaurant one has to drive 45 minutes. So, I will see two zones. For example, one is La Moraleja, the other is La Finca. Maybe even Bodilla. This would be a good option. The disadvantages are, for example, La Finca and Bodilla, being a little far, especially from Valdebebas, and probably La Moraleja would be the one I would recommend most, but we will visit several, what’s the problem? Don’t think there are so many options.”

House price for mbappe

They don’t skimp on expenses, although he cautions that this type of customer, like any other, doesn’t like to feel cheated or priced out just as they are: “In my experience, they generally Never mind that the price is very high. These are usually rented until you buy.” Ideal home. Purchases are made between Rs 12 to 16 crores It depends on what we want. For rental, around Rs 25,000 and up to Rs 35,000 per month is very common. They may spend a year or two years, two and a half years finding an already built house If you buy land and build a house as per your choice. This is almost impossible in a month. In fact, I wouldn’t recommend buying too quickly because how do you know if you’ll love living in this specific neighborhood? “It’s a great investment.”

The most extraordinary request: a donkey in the garden or a shower visible in the middle of the living room

The person in charge of Steps Relocation had to find homes with requests unimaginable for a middle-class client: “I can’t give you examples of players because then they would feel recognizable, but one of the strangest things that has happened i am that A man came from a Nordic country who wanted to keep donkeys and chickens in his garden. They were a scandal to all the other neighbors and they reported them, but it turned out that donkeys are considered domestic animals., So we had nothing to do. Thousands of things inside the house, A bathroom in the middle of the room, without any security, A shower in the middle of a completely glazed living room. I can think of 2,000 things, but the colors are up to you.”

easy in galactic times

This transfer company bases its success on a direct relationship with the customer, without intermediaries, so there are no commissions like agencies. Everything was easier in the time of the Galactics: “I remember the Zidane era. In fact, I think maybe they were more free, closer, at that time. I mean there was no outside mediator. They were not so safe. It was easy then. If you live there too, you know everyone, so you show them some options, but directly to them. There weren’t 27 arbitrators, and I think it’s more complicated now. But once the mediator trusts you, everything becomes much easier, because it’s like a one-on-one relationship, where we win.”

This is how Madrid works now

Lidia knows that right now it is difficult for a player to avoid the offers that his club makes with its trusted agencies. “It’s different now because clubs have the internet, they have their own processes, for example, maybe there’s an external private buyer, maybe they have an internal buyer, they’ll have their own trusted agencies that will give the club options at all times. Sending. I “I do the opposite, we don’t have our own house, I go to the street to find them. Well, I’ll answer the phone.”

Coach prefers center

When choosing, players tend to hang out where their teammates are while coaches have different preferences. ,Conde de Orgaz, La Moraleja, La Finca, Somosaguas in Boadilla and a few more, The truth is that we have no cases of people wanting a center, except for coaches (this is the case) Ancelotti and Simeone), In case of players, it is normal for them to seek privacy Because in the center they can hardly go on the road.