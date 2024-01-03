Mbappé’s injury sparks wave of racism against Brasier in France

The stomp that Lilian Brasier gave to Kylian Mbappé In the 69th minute of the game that psg In the end won 3-1 breast By french cup It was no big deal for the Paris team’s attacker, who was able to finish the match after recovering from that action, but The one who didn’t have a good night was the opponent defender,

Brassier not only experienced the ‘torture’ of being expelled The French international’s ankle was then casually attacked His team was eliminated from the cup competitionBut the player’s ordeal continued outside the playing field.

Although the meeting barely ended Brasier pleaded guilty and said his team coach Eric Roy would like to exonerate him.was a player Criticism continues on social networks blaming Mbappe for his injury,

“Killer”, “Butcher”, “We Wish Him Crusaders (May He Break Out)”, “Nasty Monkey”, “Stupid Monkey”, Account can be read after the game Instagram Of Lillian Brassier,

However the player and the club did not comment on these racist comments Brassier had to block comments on his social media posts,

“I blame myself. I hope for your well-being.” (Mbappe’s) That no serious incident happens. It’s part of football. I wanted to interfere directly with the ball, unfortunately I failed!“, the player said on television after the match.

,I don’t think Lillian (Brasier) is at fault. “They believe they have the ball, the game is fast,” he said. Roy,