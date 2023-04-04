McDonald’s temporarily closed its US offices to communicate layoffs

Fast food giant McDonald’s has temporarily closed its US offices as it prepares to announce layoffs among its staff, as The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) has advanced.

The information in the newspaper, which for now has not been confirmed by the company, cites an email in which McDonald’s informed employees at its corporate offices in the US and some abroad that they must work from home between Monday and Wednesday.

The company, according to that message, plans to use those days to virtually report personnel decisions.

There will also be transfers

Last January, McDonald’s already announced that it was preparing a restructuring and that the changes would begin to be announced in April, without giving any details about the number of positions that could be affected or the savings that were sought.

“Some jobs that exist today will be transferred or will disappear,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said at the time, quoted by the WSJ.

McDonald’s employs around 150,000 people worldwide in its offices and in the restaurants it directly operates, not counting franchises. Approximately 70% of those jobs are outside the United States.

This Monday, the company’s shares opened with rises on Wall Street and half an hour after the start of operations they advanced around 0.50%.

