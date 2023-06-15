“Meaning something for people is the best thing”: Tom (55) exchanged his job as a carpenter for the fire brigade (Ghent) 25 years ago

Fifteen deserving firefighters were honored for their years of dedication on Tuesday at Ghent’s city hall. One of them was Tom Breckman (55) from Lochristie, Adjutant and Post Superior at Melle. “I’m proud of this recognition, but in the end we just do our jobs,” he says matter-of-factly.

On Tuesday, 15 firefighters from the Brandwehrzone Centrum were honored in the plush Austrian Salon of Ghent’s city hall. He was presented with a decoration for his years of service and commitment to the Zone. In addition, each of them received a certificate from Colonel Wim van Zelle.

Lochristi’s adjutant Tom Brackman (55) looked a little uncomfortable with his medals. “Hey, hey,” he said, laughing. The firefighter drove the ambulance first and became the post advance in the post maille. He has been with the Fire Service for over 25 years.

“I haven’t regretted my choice for a day, not even for a second,” says Breckman. “It’s my life’s work. I can make a mark as a firefighter as well as a postal supervisor. No day is the same and it can mean something to you guys. Best thing ever.”

© David van Hecke

The firefighter worked as a carpenter for the first ten years. A friend suddenly said that a job in the fire brigade would be something for him. “Back then you had to be in the fire department before the age of thirty,” he explains. “I was just in time. A few months later and I would have remained in construction.

Over the past 25 years, Adjutant Brackman has withstood many maneuvers. He also experienced, among other things, a massive fire at the Kannik Rest Home in the fair, in which nine people died. “Those are the moments that stick,” says Breckman. “Then you need a good environment to put it in.”

According to the mayor of Dinz Jan Vermeulen (CD&V) and deputy chairman of the fire brigade zone, the certificate and decoration are a sign of respect and gratitude of the citizens. “But in the end I just do my job,” says Brackman. “Still, I’m proud of it.”