Mechelen over 60s are generally satisfied: “but the needs of the elderly also show points of improvement” (Mechelen)

The results of a survey of the needs of the elderly by the city of Mechelen and the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) are known. This suggests that Mechelen is generally a good city for people over 60, but there are working points too. Therefore the council of elders will work to prepare a new memorandum.

Mechelen City Council has surveyed the needs and requirements of people over 60 in the city for the second time in recent months, following an initial survey of the needs of the elderly in 2017. It did this together with researchers from VUB. The research questions topics such as mobility, the public domain, security and voluntary work. But many other subjects are also included. According to the researchers, they form the basis of an age-friendly city.

The results show that the elderly are healthier now than they were six years ago. They are also more often involved as volunteers or informal carers and have an increased sense of security. However, the research also reveals areas of work. For example, according to Mechelen, those over 60 need extra attention to adapted housing and neighborhood-oriented amenities, the city must remain vigilant to poverty and loneliness and even better tailor information to the elderly. Must be searched.

memo for politics

“The results of this research form the basis of a memorandum for the Mechelen Elderly Council to prepare independently and submit to all political parties for the local elections to be held in October 2024,” says Emile Neukens, Alderley Council President. “While there is a lot of positive information in the reports and people over 60 are generally satisfied, there are still points to note. They demand our attention.

“Just as we did after the study in 2017, we now want to adapt our policy to the results,” says Rina Rabau Nkandu (Wald-Grown-M+), Alderman for Seniors. “Michels Oederenraad is our sounding board in this regard. The survey recognizes our strengths and commitment to active ageing, but we are not blind to the points of action. In the future, we will continue to develop into a city that Where everyone can age with high quality and flexibility, in all variations and at every stage of life.