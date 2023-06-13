Racing Genk have chosen Jelle Koen (39) to replace Hans Sommers as coach of Jong Genk in 1B. The young coach brought KV Mechelen’s promises this season with free and vank football to seventh place in the second division VV B.

A few weeks ago, Racing Genk announced that the cooperation with Hans Sommers was called off. Jong Genk just narrowly saved himself in 1B this season. “I didn’t expect it at all,” Somers says. “A few days before the end of our cooperation we had some positive talks. Well, it is what it is: where one door closes, another door opens. I’ve had some good years at Genk. And we’ll see if my what gets in the way.”

Running a Promise team isn’t always easy. Players who did an excellent job with the reserves were included in the A-squad: El Khanous is now a definite value at Genk, Yentl van Geneckten stands his ground at Eupen and Andras Nemeth from HSV’s origins in the 2nd Bundesliga is indispensable. . Hans Sommers says, “When I was a coach, I raised players over 42.”

In search of a new T1, Jong Genk got in touch with Jelle Koen, who was a coach in KV Mechelen’s reserve last season and therefore no stranger to Wouter Vranken. Koen worked for KV for fourteen years – in this season he was responsible for the U23 team, which excelled in the second division. (tm, DSVN)