“The staff shortage is not a particular problem for Mechelen, but all businesses in our city together need at least fifty new people,” says Christian Michaels, president of Horeca Mechelen. Hate Anchor’s William Leclef can talk about that. He is looking for five permanent people for the Brasserie and the Brasserie in Batlyk. “At our brasserie, for example, it consists of a chef, an assistant chef, and someone to room,” he says.

“We are all happy that people are returning to the hospitality industry. It’s alive again. However, it’s frustrating as a hospitality entrepreneur that you can’t 100% take that last step because of a lack of staff. It’s become commonplace,” says Leclef. He explains the reason for this to the Corona crisis. “The pond where we fish has shrunk since then. “Catering people looked for other sectors during the lockdown,” says William Leclef.

That problem is felt even today. The brewer also raised it with Alderman of Economics Greet Gepen (VLD-Groen-M+). He didn’t let any grass grow on it. “I didn’t expect to be here again after ten days. I’m very happy with it,” says Leclef. To support the sector, the city launched a campaign with the support of the Mechelen Mimaken trade association. “We spread the call to hospitality heroes through posters, beer coasters and our digital information kiosks and all possible social media channels,” says Gepen.

“If business does well, the hospitality industry will benefit and vice versa. We have a good relationship and it is clear that we support each other,” says business president Geert Millis.

Catering chairman Michaels, who himself runs restaurant Cosma, hopes to groom new candidates for the sector. “Perhaps there are clients who feel called to earn something? With the summer holidays round the corner, we would certainly like to appeal to student activists as well,” says Christian Michaels.

He knows better than anyone that many people in the sector do a half-hearted job with good weather to serve customers at their will and call. “You can hire someone for one and a half times and work for two yourself, but you cannot work for three. The center already had a large catering business that was forced to close half of its terrace,” explains Michaels.

He has high hopes from this campaign along with his colleagues. “I expect many people with an interest towards the hospitality industry to sign up. The sector is looking for permanent employees, flexi-jobbers and student workers,” he says. Interested parties can find out more about the options through the Shopping in Mechelen website. “That way you’ll find out how interesting it is to earn extra money as a flexi-jobber,” says Ship Gepen.

Under flexi-job status, you can earn an unlimited amount of extra money without paying additional taxes. Employees must work for at least four-fifths of the time for one or more employers other than your flexi-job. In this way retired people can also increase their pension. Alderman Grete Gepen says, “If we want the hospitality industry to continue to flourish in our city, we need additional people.”

Flexi-jobbers and students are not required to receive training in the hospitality industry. “Most catering businesses have become training centers and we are used to hiring people with little experience. They can get it from us and they help us grow the group,” says William Leclef.

