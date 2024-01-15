Medi-Cal expansion includes undocumented people in California

Detecting breast cancer early and taking Medi-Cal saved the life of Rosalba Gomez, a Mexican woman from Puebla state.

Rosalba, a 47-year-old divorced woman with two children, one 25 and the other 19, has become a health promoter, and invites all Latinos to sign up to receive full Medi-Cal benefits.

As of January 1 of this year, California made history by allowing all low-income residents of the “Golden State” to be eligible for Medi-Cal, regardless of their immigration status.

“I wasn’t sure how serious the risk of cancer was, so I decided to have a mastectomy,” Rosalba said. “I was afraid the cancer would come back.”

The expansion of health services covers approximately 700,000 Californians who meet income requirements and other eligibility criteria.

Signing up for Medi-Cal is easy, and it also covers people who were previously denied health coverage.

Doctor Daisy Mendoza meets with her Salvadoran patient, Rosa Lidia Quintanilla. Credit: Jorge Luis Macias | imprimedia

“A fundamental aspect of this expansion is that applying for or using Medi-Cal is not considered a public charge, and it will not affect applicants’ immigration status,” said Maria Romero-Mora, a spokeswoman for the California Department of Health Services. Will do.” “Regardless of their immigration status, everyone is welcome and encouraged to submit their application.”

Comprehensive Medi-Cal offers comprehensive coverage that includes doctor visits, prescription drugs, vaccines, mental health services, substance use treatment, dental and vision care, emergency and outpatient services, and other health care services covered by Medi-Cal. Transportation to service appointments is included.

Natalie Lozada, a health promoter, married with three children, values ​​Medi-Cal because she has received the care referrals every woman needs.

“When I didn’t have it, I had to wait a long time for the referral to be approved, plus the cost was very high,” Ms. Lozada said. “Now, with Medi-Cal I feel more confident.”

At 49, Mrs. Lozada was worried she wouldn’t be able to get tested for fibroids in the womb.

Yurina Melara, Press Secretary for the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom. Credit: Jorge Luis Macias | imprimedia

“Medicare didn’t cover ultrasounds or medications, and it took a long time to get an appointment,” she said. “They gave priority to people who had Medi-Cal, but I was afraid of bleeding to death and going to an emergency hospital.”

She said, “Being a woman, I know my body and I know to what extent what someone says, because what happens to me is not normal.”

Thanks to Medi-Cal and timely treatment, Lozada never had her uterus removed.

“In my case, as an undocumented person, having Medi-Cal was a huge benefit and it helped save my life,” said the woman, originally from Mexico City.

Avoid emergency rooms

Beginning January 1, 2024, the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) expanded Medi-Cal benefits to residents ages 26 to 49, regardless of immigration status, if they meet eligibility criteria.

With this expansion, full Medi-Cal coverage will be available to everyone. Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2022–2023 budget estimates that the expansion of the adult population (ages 26–49) would benefit approximately 700,000 people.

Californians under the age of 26 and over the age of 50 were already eligible to receive full Medi-Cal, recalled Yurina Melara, press secretary for multiracial affairs for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications. .

Melara responded that expanding Medi-Cal in California and the message it sends to the nation, at a time when Republican politicians, and especially former President Donald Trump, believe that immigrants “poison the bloodstream” of Americans, and call them For criminals and rapists, “it’s a very politically charged question,” he said.

“What I can say is that here in California we believe that all people should have access to health coverage so they can be the best version of themselves. This expansion of Medi-Cal proves that there is an economic cost and a social cost.

He stressed, “We want all people living in California to have access to basic health services to prevent them from having to go to emergency rooms.”

Similarly, state government officials stated that requesting and using Medi-Cal will not affect a person’s immigration status.

“Some undocumented people may still have emergency Medi-Cal. If so, the person will receive a letter in the mail telling them if they will get full Medi-Cal and when they will get it.

Health officials are in the process of transitioning people who were on emergency Medi-Cal to full Medi-Cal, which will no longer require the individual to fill out an application.

commitment to community

Carlos Vaccarano, executive director of the Romero Clinic, said that in addition to being historic, the expansion of Medi-Cal to include undocumented people, “affirms our commitment to providing comprehensive medical care to our community.” “This is an important step forward to ensure equal access to health care services for Americans, regardless of their immigration status.”

Vaccarano said that Clinica Monseñor Oscar A. At Romero, they believe that access to medical care is a fundamental human right.

“This expansion, in addition to contributing to improving people’s health outcomes; It also comes down to strengthening the well-being of our communities and promoting inclusion,” he expressed. “We look forward to continuing our mission of providing high-quality, compassionate care to everyone who walks through our doors.”

For his part, Dr. Trinidad Solis, Deputy Health Director of the Fresno Health Department, said the expansion of Medi-Cal provides an opportunity to reduce disparities in access to health care in communities.

“More people can now receive preventive care, which helps detect diseases early and avoid the use of emergency rooms, which often cost more,” said Dr. Solis.