Media empire expanding F1: new fiction series in development

A fictional series about Formula 1 is in development, reports Deadline. The name of the series will be ‘One’. Like Drive to Survive, Formula 1 will participate internally in this series.

Will be a drama series. The series description states: “It revolves around a fictional team run by a family. The series follows the team’s tumultuous climb to the top as they face strong personalities, ever-changing rivals and skyrocketing stakes. It will be a mix between the fantasy and the reality of Formula 1. Production on the series has yet to begin as the American screenwriters are currently on strike. It is also not yet known on which channel or platform the series will be shown.

The lead role in One is played by Felicity Jones, known for Inferno, The Theory of Everything and the Star Wars film Rogue One. The writers of the series are Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, who previously co-wrote the screenplays for Iron Man and The Expanse. Formula 1 will play an active role in the creation of the series.

The series will be Formula 1’s third major media production. The famous dramatic documentary ‘Drive to Survive’ led to a huge increase in the viewership of the sport. In addition, a film about Formula 1 is currently being made. The film is being produced by Brad Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer and Top Gun Maverick. Lewis Hamilton is co-producing the film, which has yet to be titled.