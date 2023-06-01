Media Forum with Renee Rijpma and Haroon Ali

At the table are Renee Rijpma, Aaron Ali and speech producer Martijn Stoutzdijk.

As for Ali’s media moment, we’re talking about his idol Taylor Swift, who has now fallen a bit off her pedestal for him. Ali: “Taylor Swift pretends to be inclusive and it is very noticeable now that she is silent about her new boyfriend’s statements.” Is it his own media strategy that is now working against him?

As for Rijpma’s media moment, we are talking about the American journalist of The Wall Street Journal, who was arrested in Russia nine weeks ago on charges of espionage. Rijpma: “It is very difficult for the Western media to see what the espionage allegations are based on”. It was big news at the time, has it faded into the background a bit?

The fact that a Groenelynx member of parliament votes for Volt and that Groenelynx loses one seat in the Senate as a result was big news, but an amazing story developed over the course of the week. From NOS to RTL and eye on tomorrow from Volkskrant: Deborah Fernald’s comprehensive text and explanation yesterday raised many eyebrows. Ali: “Trust in politics is already so low, it doesn’t help.” Should he have never been put on the list?

Maryam Bikker, the party leader of ChristenUni, is not yet well known to the general public. Perhaps AD, Renée Rijpma’s newspaper, can help with that. Because it’s on the front page this morning. Rijpma: When you vote for someone, you want to know what kind of person he is.” How important is it to be mediagenic as a party leader?