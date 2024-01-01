MediaMarkt introduces this amazing Xiaomi scooter with fast charging and infinite battery

This scooter has completely focused on design. mobility Urban and relaxed, and this is something you will notice at first glance. It has very stable wheels, ten inches and tubeless, This means that they are able to better absorb all possible irregularities of the terrain, thus guaranteeing a more comfortable experience.

The main advantage of taking a Xiaomi model is that Application What it brings with it will allow you to keep everything under control. and you will be able to see remaining battery , knowing the routes you have taken, your average speed… and all these are always points in your favor, since not all companies offer them. Moreover, today you will be able to get it at a price that is completely unbeatable, so keep reading!

To get around the city without spending too much, there is nothing better than buying a good electric scooter, or bicycle! Both are good choices depending on your tastes and needs. Today we are here to talk to you about one of the best scooters: the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 ,

Additionally, its support base is much larger than previous models. This will allow you, as a user, to earn a lot Stability And feel more comfortable on the scooter when you are driving it.

It has a screen where you can control all the parameters. For example, you’ll see the battery left, as well as the speed you’re going. And this is also intelligent adaptive cruise control, This will allow the movement of the scooter to be completely stopped depending on the angle of inclination and your body in the event of a crash.

Of course, it’s completely folding, so that you can store it comfortably when you are at home or in the office. It is made of aluminum which is a great combination of strength with lightness and is also corrosion resistant. It can carry a load of up to 110 kg and is very easy to fold, as it has a very simple mechanism.

Get it for a limited time at MediaMarkt

As far as the maximum speed that it is capable of achieving, it remains within 25 km per hour, which is the maximum allowed by law. It’s about autonomy 35 kmAlthough this will depend on your weight, slope, speed… In spite of everything, it is a very good figure!

If you want to buy such a scooter, we recommend that you take a look at the MediaMarkt website, as its price is unbeatable. by being one 20% discountYou will be able to get it for yourself €399 Instead of around €500 which is usually approx. We leave it to you at this link!