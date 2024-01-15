Medicinal plant used by the Incas to treat diseases of the kidneys, bladder, fractures and digestive problems

Peru has about 25 thousand species of plants, many of which are endemic. (Infobae structure:Peruvian/Andean archaeology)

Our region has an astonishing diversity of animal and plant species. The diversity of plants is particularly noteworthy, with many of them medicinal properties Which has been used for centuries to get relief from various physical ailments. peru around the house 25 thousand species of plantsAnd the surprising thing is that about one third of them are endemic, that is, they are found only in this region.

In traditional medicineThese medicinal plants have played an important role in the treatment of diseases. Currently, communities, mainly in rural areas, continue to use these plants, thus preserving ancestral practices Selection, management and transmission of knowledge from generation to generation.

It is important to note that, although these can be useful to supplement medical recommendations, they do not replace professional treatment. For example, The Incas held the muna in high esteemAlso known as Andean mint, it is believed to healing properties,

Discover the fascinating journey of the coca leaf from a luxury item in the ancient Inca Empire to its versatile contemporary uses, including everything from infusion to the fight against altitude sickness and physical resistance. (New Tribune)

“Teachings about the properties of medicinal plants, according to Inca mythology.”“Imay-Mama Viracocha”who instructed men to differentiate medicinal plants and poisonousBesides naming all the trees, flowers, fruits and animals.

Furthermore, in ancient Peru, medicine was conceived as a divine intervention, divided into two aspects: magical-religious and empirical-rationalrepresented by exorcists and healers. munaApart from other plants, it had a prominent place in these practices.

Ancestral practices of selection, management and transmission of knowledge about medicinal plants persist in rural communities, preserving valuable cultural heritage. (endian)

In this XVII centurywas first described muna A plant similar to oregano but with smaller leaves and pale green color, white flowers reminiscent of cabbage but smaller in size and with an intense aroma. Native people of the Andean region used it treat tumorsby combining its leaves Chilka’s To treat bone fractures. Additionally, it was used as an antipyretic, anti-inflammatory and digestive.

Originally from the Andes, it has been used since ancient times, even during Inca era, where it was used to treat respiratory conditions and stomach problems. according to him Father Bernabé CoboAccording to a Spanish historian, a decoction of muna leaves has properties that help cleanse wounds and impurities from the kidneys and bladder.

According to research titled “Mother-child care in ancient Peru” realized by Loose Marina Pilko KopajaNewborn babies were not bathed immediately after birth coolness of andean waters, Instead, in areas near the ocean or tropical rivers, babies were bathed and then swaddled. Women who had just given birth were wrapped The sash is called “champi”. To prevent abdominal swelling and atony of the uterus, which can lead to bleeding. Furthermore, their heads were tied like herbs Rue and Muna,

Muna, also known as Andean mint, has been used since Inca times to treat a variety of ailments from digestive problems to respiratory conditions. (Promotes Peru)

muna Its aroma is similar to that of peppermint or lemon verbena, thanks to the essential oils present in its leaves and stems, which concentrate healing power, These ingredients are effective in providing relief from various digestive problems, such as flatulence, stomach pain, indigestion, heartburn and bad breath.

For experts, its properties mainly focus on digestive area, It helps expel gases, promotes intestinal movement and facilitates the absorption of nutrients from food. Apart from this, it also has benefits in treating respiratory diseases Such as cold, flu, cough, bronchitis and nasal congestion, it also has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties.

Travelers often resort to muna To combat soroche, oil obtained from the leaves and stems through a distillation process is used. By rubbing a few drops of this oil on the temples. Can reduce the effects of altitude, such as headache and other related discomforts. In addition, the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Irrigation (Mindagri) indicates that the leaves are also used in treatment Fractures, dislocations and tumors It happened due to fighting.

Although muna has many health benefits, it is important to limit its intake and exercise caution, especially in women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. (the laboratory)

Regarding possible Difference Biologist of this medicinal plant, george cabreraResearchers at the National Center for Intercultural Health (Census) from the National Institutes of Health (of these) noted that some medical reports had warned about the possibility of liver injury If consumed in large quantities and for a long period of time. For this reason, he recommended limiting its intake.

“There are reports that suggest that excessive consumption of muna may cause liver damage due to the essential oils present in it. However, for this to happen, it would be necessary to consume large amounts on a consistent basis. It is important to remember that although muna has benefits, not a single plant should be abused. Therefore, it is advisable to take it continuously for 2 or 3 days or maximum for a week and then take rest for 7 days before consuming it again,” he explained.

Executive Director of this Department of the Ministry of Health (Minsa, miguel salcedo lunaIt is advised to avoid its consumption by pregnant women Or those who are breastfeeding. You should also take care of yourself breastfeeding baby Consume it.

The expert highlighted the importance of valuing the use of medicinal plants in Peru, which come from the ancestral knowledge of our Inca ancestors and which still provide important benefits to combat various diseases in the population.

With a history dating back thousands of years, the coca leaf has been used in rituals, ceremonies, and as an essential medicinal resource in the ancient Inca civilization, displaying unparalleled versatility over time. (Peruvian Archeology)

In the ancient Inca Empire, health was in the hands of a variety of doctors, who not only healed the sick Herbs and Natural Products, but they also conducted healing ceremonies. Among them, stood out ‘ichuris’, doctor-practitioners who shared their skills with the population. For general residents, ‘Comascus’ were in charge of ensuring their well-being, while the Inca relied on the services of the elite ‘Amoukas’.

He VatukHe evaluated diseases and lifestyle with his diagnostic skills. He hanpecA type of magician, used to perform his healing arts at religious ceremonies. He Paco He was in charge of healing the soul, believing that this vital element was located in the heart. He Sankoyok, a surgeon priest, intervened in cases of broken limbs, boils and dental problems. He Hampi Camayok, The chemistry of the Inca state protected natural healing resources, while collahuaya It provided medicinal plants and amulets to strengthen health.

currently, muna It is consumed in different ways in the culinary region. The most common use of muna This happens in infusion, in which fresh branches and leaves of this plant are mixed with water. It is also prepared in a similar manner, but mixed with coca leaves.

muna It is also used as a special ingredient in chupa, broth and green soup in different parts of the mountains. One of the most famous dishes is Karachai broth, which is part of the cuisine of Aymara culture. On the other hand, the leaves of muna These are added to salads to add taste and freshness.

Our ancestors fought various diseases with medicinal plants, which were found in vast areas Tahuantinsuyo, Before the arrival of the Spanish, discomfort had plagued the Incas, so it was necessary to find an infusion that could alleviate them.

Historians of colonial Peru have described plants used by pre-Columbian inhabitants. For example, Father Cobo pointed out that the bark of the tree quinine It was used by the Incas to deal with fever, a discomfort caused by viral or bacterial infection. Furthermore, religious also mentioned chuquicanla and to chilkoPlants that counteracted the same discomfort were used in infusions.