Medicine and Sports Science – How physical exercise protects us from cancer

Cancer is a disease that occurs when cells in the body divide uncontrollably and spread to surrounding tissues. It is characterized by biological and histological phenomena in which certain cells grow uncontrolled and spread to other parts of the body. Cancer is capable of starting in any body structure.

It was Hippocrates (460 BC – 370 BC) who first used the term “carcinoma” due to the tumor’s similarity to that of crabs. In fact, “carcinoma” means “crab” in Greek.

Recent research has shown that about 45 minutes of vigorous exercise at least three times a week, or at least 135 minutes per week, is able to reduce the risk of cancer in patients with Lynch syndrome, a genetic condition that Can cause cancer. at an early age.

Lynch syndrome is a condition genetically passed from parents to children that increases the risk of suffering from several types of cancer. Families whose members suffer from this syndrome have a higher than expected number of cancer cases, such as colon and endometrial cancer, among others.

Essentially, 135 minutes of intense weekly physical activity caused the immune system to become more effective at eliminating cancer cells. This finding directly, objectively and in a cause and effect manner links the importance of a specific biological and physical intervention (intense physical exercise) to another specific biological and physiological effect (anticancer effect).

Now, what actions, interactions, and interactions must occur between physical exercise and certain cells that make up the immune system to achieve anti-cancer effects?

There is a type of immunity that is basically mediated by two types of cells: 1.- Natural killer cells (NK or natural killer cells); and 2.- CD8 cells (cytotoxic T lymphocytes).

NKs are innate lymphoid cells, also called “innate lymphoid cells” or ILCs). They are innate lymphocytes that play a central role in the early response to viral infection and cancer. Innate lymphoid cells that lack antigen recognition receptors are activated in two ways: 1.- in response to cytokines; And 2.- through molecular pattern receptors associated with microorganisms. Its function is to detect and destroy cells that are infected with viruses, destroying them before they can spread the infection.

CD8 are cytotoxic T lymphocytes whose function is to recognize and destroy infected and/or mutated cells. These cells also secrete cytokines that stimulate immune responses. NK and CD8 cells are essential for protecting us from infection and cancer. Now, it is in the context of the suitability of these two types of immune cells where physical exercise enters into the equation that protects us from cancer.

Physical exercise increases the activity of NK and CD8 cells, which are responsible for detecting and destroying cancer cells. Both NK and CD8 become significantly more active and effective when regular sessions of moderate and high intensity physical exercise are performed.

Ideally, 150 to 300 minutes of moderate intensity physical exercise per week is recommended to reduce cancer risk (21 and 42 minutes per day, respectively). However, some studies have shown that just 135 minutes of high-intensity physical exercise per week can set up an immune response against cancer.

Additionally, physical exercise reduces levels of the inflammation marker prostaglandin E2 (PGE2). Such a marker is important in enhancing the immune response and controlling the inflammatory process. Such effects are closely related to increases in the number and function of NK and CD8 cells. All this suggests a more powerful, effective and longer lasting immune response.

The above changes are associated with increased activity of the “immune surveillance system” to detect and eliminate cells that might otherwise become cancerous.

The types of cancer that can be controlled and reduced by 20% through physical exercise include the following: 1.- Bladder cancer; 2.- Breast cancer; 3.- Colorectal cancer; and 4.- Gastric cancer, among others. The bottom line is that regular physical exercise proves to be a fundamental factor in establishing immunological protection against many types of cancer.

Finally, more than 15% of all cancer deaths (other than tobacco-related cancers) are usually directly related to lifestyle. Such factors include: 1.- Physical inactivity (sedentary lifestyle); 2.- Excess body weight (obesity); 3.- Alcohol consumption (alcoholism); 4.- Bad nutritional habits; and 5.- High load of allostasis and chronic stress.

William A. laich de koller

Doctor of Medicine and Surgery