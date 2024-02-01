medicine is blind without diagnosis

Quick and safe diagnostic methods for infections are the key to targeting the responsible microorganisms to destroy them. The need to work along these lines in future opportunities in antimicrobial stewardship through the Diagnostic Innovation Seminar was highlighted.

to face infections There is a need for prompt and effective, reliable pathogen detection methods that can be used routinely in clinical practice in both hospitals and clinics. clinical trials, This is one of the main findings of the seminar Future opportunities in antimicrobial stewardship through clinical innovations, which was attended by Robin Patel, director of the Infectious Disease Laboratory at Mayo Clinic, and Betsy Wonderly Trainor, director of the Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria (CARB-X) Alliance. Improvements occur with the advent of new technologies pathogen detection Present in one patient. In these situations, Robin Patel has commented, quick to recognize microorganisms And see the sensitivity you have to see antimicrobial Available.

shorten time

So far, to find out whether microorganisms You have to wait for several days to find out what is responsible for an infection and it is very important to know within a few hours. New detection systems that are being tested may reduce the time. “This is important for both recruiting patients and conducting clinical trials with different molecules.” This requires defining in vitro parameters that will be able to define clinical efficacy.

trials underway

This researcher is also working on a Phase 1b/2 study to analyze the safety and microbiological activity phage therapy in people with cystic fibrosis pseudomonas aeruginosa, As Patel indicated, they have been able to demonstrate that certain phages have clinical utility for the activity of certain species and can be specifically directed toward biofilms. However, “we need to work on ways to analyze phage sensitivity in biofilms.”

resistant bacteria

For his part, Betsy Wonderly Trainer mentions programs aimed at products that improve the management resistant bacteria, He reminded that medicine without diagnosis is blind. The CARB-X alliance has 97 ongoing projects, which began in 2016, in 12 countries, of which 33 are active. Twelve in Phase 1 and four in the Verification and Validation phase. Of these, 6 are in advanced development with various partners and two are already in the market. Thus, “When we talk sepsis“Timing is of the essence, as rapid testing is critical to reducing mortality, and CARB-X is working to address this,” said Betsy Wonderly Trainor.

sepsis

In fact, one of the projects in which they are present is the Day Zero Diagnostic System. This involves extracting bacterial DNA directly from a patient’s blood sample and sequencing it, avoiding the time required for culturing. This system is designed to allow simultaneous analysis of various bacteria and its sensitivity varies Antibiotic medicineswhich will be very useful sepsis, The Avalis Medial, Genomics and Pattern Bioscience projects are in this line. For its part, SpeedX focuses on the diagnosis of Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae. They are also promoting the Proteus Project, which aims to develop a technology to visualize bacteria and host reactions in the lungs in just 60 seconds, and the HelixBind platform that facilitates characterization of pathogens and resistance mechanisms based on patient samples. The AST projects of T2 Biosystems and Specific also work on this line of research.