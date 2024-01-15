medicine of tractors in spain

I had intended to continue writing about Dr. Rosenbaum’s series on “Medicine and Society” in the New England Journal, but, as always, Reality prevails and, during three long hours spent on the side of the road on the A-68 highway, I decided to change the subject.,

Like millions of other Spaniards, I was returning from work to the protests of rural people, and thousands of cars and trucks were waiting there. When they finally gave us way, I saw older men, many of whom were my age, standing guard near their tractors. Less youth, less women. tough guys, impressed by seeing them surrounded by civil guards, I have nothing to reproach them with: they fight for what is fair, to be able to earn a living from their work, which is almost always hard, cold early in the morning and hot in the afternoon, exposed to sun and wind. , accustomed to bad news and worse realities, now ignored by those who call themselves “class union”, has been humiliated by this government.

slowly and respectfully

Perhaps, for all this, we move slowly and respectfully between the tractors until we can leave the traffic jam behind., And I couldn’t help but think about the medication that many of these farm workers receive, most of whom are treated in area hospitals. If you analyze the staff of these hospitals, especially in the autonomous communities in the interior, you will see that the number of non-EU professionals is much higher than in city hospitals.

Appoint these doctors, whose education and training is generally different from, and almost always inferior to, that of members of the communityAnd that also has to overcome a cultural gap, the only way to cater to the workforce, especially in emergency and primary care, the least preferred specialties.

injustice

Therefore, Every statement and statement about equity in health care punches below its own weight and does not support the slightest objective analysis., To say that a citizen from a rural area of ​​Extremadura or Castilla-La Mancha receives the same assistance as a Catalan, Basque or Valencian citizen is simply false. Despite the goodwill of health care workers, access to health care will be the same, but the quality of care you receive will not be.

There will be ways to improve this painful and unfair situation, but not with this government, nor with this health organization, which is divided in a fragmented way into 17 different regulatory realities. So, when you’re in a traffic jam, think that those who are protesting are not just doing so because of low prices, excessive bureaucracy and unfair competition; They also do this because of the reality that they have to live in this Spain of ours.We never thought it would end like this, abusing the people who support it with their effort and sweat.

Pray for the sick and those who care for them.