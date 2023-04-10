Meet 4 actors who experienced frightening visual changes

A few weeks ago, more than deservedly, Brendan Fraser took home the Oscar statuette for Best Actor. The acclaimed artist received the statuette for his performance in the film “A Baleia”.

In this film, Fraser played a teacher with an obesity disorder who was looking to reconnect with his life and his daughter, played by Sadie Sink, the actress who plays Max in “Stranger Things”.

The academy not only recognized the actor’s interpretation, but also his effort to live the character, since for that it was necessary for him to gain 100 kilos, in addition to the entire characterization routine.

However, anyone who thinks that it was only Brendan Fraser who underwent major physical changes to play the character is mistaken. Logically, we are not here diminishing the actor’s work, which, on the contrary, deserves all the recognition and applause, being worthy of all the awards he received and much more.

We highlight here for the curious a list of four artists who went through some process of physical change to interpret their characters, just like the last Oscar winner did.

4 actors who completely changed their look for one role

Christian Bale

There’s no way to start a list of visual changes where Bale isn’t at the top. Christian Bale went through so many physical changes for his roles that it would be possible to make a list just citing the transformations of the actor, who has already gained weight, lost weight and gained muscle mass, some in periods of months.

But the highlight here goes to the film “The Worker”, in which Bale loses 29 kg to play the character. At the time, the actor weighed 54 kg for the recordings and even intended to lose even more, reaching 45 kg. However, production forbade him so that he would not have health problems.

A year later, still thin, when cast in the role of Batman, the actor gained 20 kg in about three months, reaching a point where the production asked him to stop working out, as he was too muscular. He is the king of physical transformation.

Lily Collins

The actress of “Emily in Paris” and “It Just Happens” was another one who went through a big change. To play the character Ellen in the Netflix feature “O Mínimo Para Viver”, the actress went through a rigorous weight loss process.

In the film the main character played by Collins has anorexia. Therefore, to play a character with the disorder, it would be necessary for the actress to also have a completely different look.

An event during this period even bothered the actress a lot, as an acquaintance praised her for her thinness. Collins revealed that she was completely upset by the comment, as this is exactly what causes many people, particularly women, to develop food-related illnesses.

Anne Hathaway

All the people on this list have gone through some weight loss process. However, when we talk about Anne Hathaway, it’s not just that.

The actress very famous for her roles in “The Princess Diaries” and “The Devil Wears Prada” underwent a major change to play the character Fantine in the movie “Les Miserables”.

In this film Hathaway lost 11 kg and even had to shave his head. This extremely difficult process was not by chance, because, like Brendan Fraser, the actress was recognized for her performance that gave her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the year of the film’s release.

Jared Leto

Finally, as mentioned in the previous item, we have one more example of weight loss for a role. This time it was the actor Jared Leto who performed the process, for the movie “Dallas Buyers Club”.

In this film Leto plays a trans woman who was diagnosed with AIDS and is now fighting the disease. Because of this, to live the role, Leto lost approximately 18 kg, although the actor admits not knowing exactly how much was lost.

In an interview with The Wrap, when asked about the weight he had to lose for the role, the actor said the following:

“It was somewhere between 13 and 18 kg, I stopped counting after a while. It changes the way you walk, the way you sit, and the way you think.”

The actor’s phrase is very important to understand the effort of all the other actors present in this matter, as the spectator only sees the altered physique of the actor or actress, but they go through much more than that.