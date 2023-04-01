meet Angelina Jolie’s new affair

Angelina Jolie has not taken on any relationship publicly since the separation from Brad Pitt, in 2016. (01/09)


Photo: Reuters




The former couple fought a long legal battle, disputing finances, properties and custody of their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. (02/09)


Photo: Reuters




According to the international press, Angelina would be living a new romance. (09/03)


Photo: reproduction




The actress was spotted leaving a famous Los Angeles restaurant with David Mayer de Rothschild, an English billionaire. (09/04)


Photo: reproduction




Born August 25, 1978, David Mayer de Rothschild is an adventurer, environmentalist, entrepreneur and activist of causes linked to the environment. (05/09)


Photo: Reuters




David is a member of the prominent Rothschild banking family. His net worth is estimated at over $10 billion. (09/06)


Photo: reproduction




With degrees in Political Science and Information Systems and Natural Medicine, he is head of the Sculpt the Future Foundation, an environmental charity. (07/09)


Photo: reproduction




In 2010, he launched a boat built from approximately 12,500 recycled plastic bottles. In addition to sailing more than 8,000 nautical miles, the boat showed a new possibility of reusing waste. (09/08)


Photo: reproduction




Photo: reproduction

