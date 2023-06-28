Meet Blanks, the endorsement of Pomelian Thijs

Pomelien Thijs is currently one of the most famous artists in Flanders. She moves from stage to stage all summer long with her catchy songs First album ‘Accidentally’, Like every great actor, Pomelion also brings a good supporting act to her performance. Meet: Blank Space.

Simon de Wit aka Blanks took his first steps in the media ten years ago youtube channel ‘music by blanks’ started up. He made a name for himself by creating original covers of famous songs. For example, think 80s version of Mel Malones Her interpretation of ‘Better Now’ or Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’, for which Grande also thanked her personally.

thank you social media

This is how Blanks started his career bedroom At home with her parents, but in the meantime the 26-year-old is an established pop artist. He’s always looking for ways to connect with his fans and thank social media Is it really possible now? This makes Blanks part of the next wave of artists like Conan Grey, Troye Sivan and shawn mendes, who were able to achieve mainstream success thanks to their highly active online fan base. Meanwhile, he has garnered 1.31 million subscribers and 86 million views on TouTUbe. He has 315,000 followers and 4.8 million likes on TikTok.

After numerous covers and collaborations with great artists like Dj Armin Van Buuren, Blanks focused his full attention on making his own music. From that hard work came the films ‘Wave’, ‘Bittersweet’ and ‘Hit’.High, Finally, the artist comes knocking with his debut album during the fall of 2021 ‘Nothing lasts forever, and that’s okay’, full plate good vibes And some emotional songs. Perfect to add to the repertoire of the Flemish Pomeranian!

Out June 16, the singer’s latest single, ‘Nobody knows, Then he ventures into rap for the first time. The song is about that moment when you realize that even adults don’t really understand the world. “Everyone does what feels best. It’s a liberating thought to me, that you can do what feels right to you. Follow your gut feeling And choose your own path. And don’t worry if you don’t know everything,” explains Blanks.

On June 22, 23, and 29, Blanks will provide his writing partner Pomelien Thijs as the support act three times for their sold-out concerts. Roma, Apart from this, he will also be seen in the role of a singer in the program.the voice kids‘, where he will be their assistant coach.

The concert on 29/06 in De Roma (Antwerp) is unfortunately already sold out. If you have tickets, you can warm up with these songs in advance: