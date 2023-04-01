Meet Danielle Frankel, the brand of the moment among fashionista brides

In a fashion segment less open to great innovations such as bridal, one name has been standing out for its non-obvious creations, which have won over fashionista brides: Danielle Frankel, brand by stylist Danielle Hirsch. Based in New York, the label draws attention to its designs that combine haute couture techniques with the main trends of the moment, resulting in pieces that are completely in tune with what women from the cosmopolitan millenial and gen Z generations aspire to.

Founded in 2017 by the stylist, who had already worked at brands such as Vera Wang and Marchesa and graduated from the Parsons School of Design, the brand was a consequence of Danielle’s own search at the time for a wedding dress with which she could identify. Since then, she has been chosen by celebrities such as Zoë Kravitz, Julia Garner and Alexandra Daddario for their weddings. For all of them, she developed unique creations, far removed from the traditional long white dress.

For brides who dream of walking down the aisle with their pieces, there is the option of purchasing models from their collections launched twice a year or having a custom-made design. At her atelier, located in the Garment District, most brides have the chance to interact with the stylist during visits, which charge $150 and are limited to one companion.

Among the customers’ favorite models, Ruby stands out, which even went viral on social networks. Made with silk satin and puffed tulle sleeves, in an allusion to Renaissance fashion, the model was no longer sold so that customers would not lose the feeling of exclusivity.

Also to accompany her brides beyond the creation of the dress, the designer recently launched a loungewear line and teamed up with Manolo Blahnik to create a line of shoes.