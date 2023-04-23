Meet five famous US brand handbags | metropolises

It’s not just European brands that stand out in the field of leather accessories. Americans also have hits on their resume

In addition to being useful, handbags are objects of desire. There are even those who have collections of the item. The Fashion Outside the Patterns column previously presented the most renowned models of the great French and Italian brands. Now, it’s time to highlight the North American labels.

There is a veiled feud between European and North American designers. Those who watched the series Halston, from Netflix, can learn more about the legacy of this designer from the United States and understand a historical episode that symbolizes this “fight”.

However, there are countless cases of designers born in the United States who move to the Old World to take over the creative direction of centuries-old brands. Some stylists, however, even had this experience, but decided to launch a solo flight and leave their own name in history.

This is what happened to a good number of the owners of the labels that we will highlight below. The commercial vein, so valued by the Americans, made stylists soon understand that they needed to launch successful accessories – and so they did.

Focus on sales: accessories from North American brands focus on popular designs to win new fans

Although the United States is not a reference in working with leather, like Italy and France, the brands in the country have launched successful models

The North American exchanges have, in common, the practicality

Rocco by Alexander Wang

Born in California and of Taiwanese descent, stylist Alexander Wang is one who walked the journey exemplified above. He burst the New York fashion bubble in 2008 and, four years later, took over the creative direction of Spain’s Balenciaga. The season in Europe, however, did not prevent him from continuing with his namesake brand.

The designer’s label was renowned for mixing sports symbols with punk aesthetics. The brand’s most successful bag, the Rocco, is a great example of this aesthetic. Launched in 2009, it was hit sales and popularized Alexander Wang among fashionistas. The accessory appears with a rounded shape, reminiscent of a handbag, but is distinguished by the metallic fees at the bottom.

Portrait of an era: Rihanna with MAC Cosmetics Snob lipstick, which was a hit in the 2010s, as well as the Rocco bag

The textured leather and the fees on the bottom were the hallmark of the Rocco model. The play popularized Alexander Wang worldwide

Despite its success, the model was discontinued and is no longer part of the brand’s portfolio. You can only find the bag at specialized luxury thrift stores

Coach’s Tabby

Coach is one of the most classic names when it comes to leather accessories from the United States. The house was founded in 1941, still in an artisanal way, but began to walk towards what we know today 20 years later, with the arrival of designer Bonnie Cashin.

In 2019, the brand released a model that conquered the youngest fashionistas: Tabby. The bag was inspired by a design by Coach itself, from the 1970s, and fit like a glove in the fever of smaller bags, with short handles, which are under the arm. It is the “Baguette” of the Americans.

Coach’s tagline is “An American Legacy,” but the brand has sought to modernize its aesthetic over the past few decades with celebrity partnerships such as Selena Gomez.

The North American leather house hit the nail on the head by launching a short handle bag. Design came to be valued with the Y2K trend

Tabby is a bestseller for the brand. No wonder, in these four years, it has already won versions in different sizes, colors and leather finishes. Above, reinterpretation pillow of the play

Snapshot by Marc Jacobs

Another designer who also did an exchange in Europe was Marc Jacobs. He became famous in the 1990s, right after leaving college for fashion, with a collection inspired by the grunge style, which was being born in the city of Seattle with groups like Nirvana. In 1997, he took over the creative direction of Louis Vuitton, a position he held for 13 years.

Jacobs carries an extensive list of Louis Vuitton clothing and accessories that were popular during his “era” but haven’t exhausted his pop streak. With the homonymous brand, he created irreverent pieces that won over new generations of fashionistas. This is the case of the Snapshot bag, which was launched in 2016 and is reinterpreted, even today, in the new collections presented.

Designer Marc Jacobs is one of the most restless names in fashion in the United States. His namesake brand is one of the most desired

The Snapshot bag has earned the brand’s classic status over the past seven years. It has a rectangular and compact design, in addition to canvas handles, which guarantees a laid-back aesthetic for the piece.

The model returns each season in new colors and even prints. Handles are also updated to match the releases aesthetic.

Tote by Michael Kors

Michael Kors breathes fashion from his birth: he is the son of former model Joan Hamburger. In 1981, at just 21 years old, he created a line of accessories to be sold at multi-brand Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks, which gave him the start for the homonymous brand as we know it today. He also commanded the French fashion house Céline, between 1997 and 2004.

The tote bag model is one of the most popular in the world because it “fits everything”. But few brands were able to explore this design like Michael Kors, which has become the right choice for those looking for an everyday accessory. The label has not one, but several successful models in this category.

Michael Kors is one of the most popular names in North American accessories. Stands out for uniting quality and more affordable prices than competitors

Michael Kors has become the right spot for those looking for large bags, with a sophisticated design, for everyday use

“It is our definition of a sophisticated companion for everyday life”: this is how the brand explains its tote bags

PS1 by Proenza Schouler

The brand was founded in 2002 by stylists Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The peculiar and difficult to pronounce name has a reason: Proenza is Hernandez’s mother’s last name, while Schouler is McCollough’s mother’s.

In 2008, designers created the brand’s first bag, the PS1, which became the signature of Proenza Schouler. The design of the model is checkered and has two handles or clasps that resemble two belts. Popular until today, it remains in the label’s portfolio and inspires accessories from other companies.

Proenza Schouler launched the PS1, the brand’s first handbag, in 2009. Above, model and presenter Alexa Chung with her version

According to the label itself, the model was “inspired by traditional work bags”

Proenza Schouler herself considered the PS1 the “signature of the house”. The bag has versions in different sizes, colors and finishes

Handbags from US brands may not have the same status as European ones, as they are mostly made by new designers, most of whom are still alive. On the other hand, they are a little cheaper than those of French and Italian houses, a point that helps the models to become popular, especially among the new generations.

