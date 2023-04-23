Meet five famous US brand handbags | metropolises

It’s not just European brands that stand out in the field of leather accessories. Americans also have hits on their resume

In addition to being useful, handbags are objects of desire. There are even those who have collections of the item. The Fashion Outside the Patterns column previously presented the most renowned models of the great French and Italian brands. Now, it’s time to highlight the North American labels.

Come and see!



There is a veiled feud between European and North American designers. Those who watched the series Halston, from Netflix, can learn more about the legacy of this designer from the United States and understand a historical episode that symbolizes this “fight”.

However, there are countless cases of designers born in the United States who move to the Old World to take over the creative direction of centuries-old brands. Some stylists, however, even had this experience, but decided to launch a solo flight and leave their own name in history.

This is what happened to a good number of the owners of the labels that we will highlight below. The commercial vein, so valued by the Americans, made stylists soon understand that they needed to launch successful accessories – and so they did.

Rocco by Alexander Wang

Born in California and of Taiwanese descent, stylist Alexander Wang is one who walked the journey exemplified above. He burst the New York fashion bubble in 2008 and, four years later, took over the creative direction of Spain’s Balenciaga. The season in Europe, however, did not prevent him from continuing with his namesake brand.

The designer’s label was renowned for mixing sports symbols with punk aesthetics. The brand’s most successful bag, the Rocco, is a great example of this aesthetic. Launched in 2009, it was hit sales and popularized Alexander Wang among fashionistas. The accessory appears with a rounded shape, reminiscent of a handbag, but is distinguished by the metallic fees at the bottom.

Coach’s Tabby

Coach is one of the most classic names when it comes to leather accessories from the United States. The house was founded in 1941, still in an artisanal way, but began to walk towards what we know today 20 years later, with the arrival of designer Bonnie Cashin.

In 2019, the brand released a model that conquered the youngest fashionistas: Tabby. The bag was inspired by a design by Coach itself, from the 1970s, and fit like a glove in the fever of smaller bags, with short handles, which are under the arm. It is the “Baguette” of the Americans.

Snapshot by Marc Jacobs

Another designer who also did an exchange in Europe was Marc Jacobs. He became famous in the 1990s, right after leaving college for fashion, with a collection inspired by the grunge style, which was being born in the city of Seattle with groups like Nirvana. In 1997, he took over the creative direction of Louis Vuitton, a position he held for 13 years.

Jacobs carries an extensive list of Louis Vuitton clothing and accessories that were popular during his “era” but haven’t exhausted his pop streak. With the homonymous brand, he created irreverent pieces that won over new generations of fashionistas. This is the case of the Snapshot bag, which was launched in 2016 and is reinterpreted, even today, in the new collections presented.

Tote by Michael Kors

Michael Kors breathes fashion from his birth: he is the son of former model Joan Hamburger. In 1981, at just 21 years old, he created a line of accessories to be sold at multi-brand Bloomingdale’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Saks, which gave him the start for the homonymous brand as we know it today. He also commanded the French fashion house Céline, between 1997 and 2004.

The tote bag model is one of the most popular in the world because it “fits everything”. But few brands were able to explore this design like Michael Kors, which has become the right choice for those looking for an everyday accessory. The label has not one, but several successful models in this category.

PS1 by Proenza Schouler

The brand was founded in 2002 by stylists Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. The peculiar and difficult to pronounce name has a reason: Proenza is Hernandez’s mother’s last name, while Schouler is McCollough’s mother’s.

In 2008, designers created the brand’s first bag, the PS1, which became the signature of Proenza Schouler. The design of the model is checkered and has two handles or clasps that resemble two belts. Popular until today, it remains in the label’s portfolio and inspires accessories from other companies.

Handbags from US brands may not have the same status as European ones, as they are mostly made by new designers, most of whom are still alive. On the other hand, they are a little cheaper than those of French and Italian houses, a point that helps the models to become popular, especially among the new generations.