Khaby Lame is the new king of TikTok with over 144 million followers
The young man, who lives in Italy, surpassed Charli D’Amelio, who since 2020 was the most followed
Lame’s success is due to his reaction videos to the tricks posted on the social network.
TikTok has a new king and his name is Khaby Lame, the Senegalese comedian who lives in Italy and became a social network star after becoming unemployed.
Lame, 22, recently surpassed American Charli D’Amelio, 18, as the most followed account on the social network – 144.8 million followers against 143 million –, a title she has held since November 2020.
Rounding out the podium is Filipino-American singer Bella Poarch, with 90 million followers.
Lame lives in Italy and created a TikTok profile after being fired from a factory. Instead of applying for other vacancies, as his parents advised, the young man decided to post videos online.
On the social network, he also found a way to kill time during the restrictions of the global pandemic of Covid-19.
Lame’s typical video is a satire of the strangest productions on TikTok, almost always revealing the silly tricks of publications on the social network.
In the vast majority of cases, he doesn’t even say anything or write an explanatory caption – some even compare him to Charles Chaplin. It’s easier to understand by watching:
One more recent example:
For this reason, the New York Times called him “the everyman of the internet”. His productions, even recent ones, are not highly elaborate or expensive either. He lame almost always films in his own bedroom or living room, without professional lighting.
“It’s my face and my expressions that make people laugh. (…) It’s like a global language,” he told the NY Times.
Lame is also something of an outsider on the social network: he has never participated in the laboratories that train young TikTok stars or resorted to the dances or ostentatious videos.
Incidentally, success made many discover that he does not have Italian citizenship, despite living in the country since he was 1 year old.
With stardom, Lame hopes not only to gain citizenship, but also to fulfill his dream of buying his mother a house.
READ BELOW: Youtuber destroys entire neighborhood sewer after filling bathtub with gel