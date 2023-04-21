Summarizing the News Khaby Lame is the new king of TikTok with over 144 million followers

The young man, who lives in Italy, surpassed Charli D’Amelio, who since 2020 was the most followed

Lame’s success is due to his reaction videos to the tricks posted on the social network.



A typical Lame moment Playback/TikTok/@khaby.lame

TikTok has a new king and his name is Khaby Lame, the Senegalese comedian who lives in Italy and became a social network star after becoming unemployed.

Lame, 22, recently surpassed American Charli D’Amelio, 18, as the most followed account on the social network – 144.8 million followers against 143 million –, a title she has held since November 2020.

Rounding out the podium is Filipino-American singer Bella Poarch, with 90 million followers.

Lame lives in Italy and created a TikTok profile after being fired from a factory. Instead of applying for other vacancies, as his parents advised, the young man decided to post videos online.

On the social network, he also found a way to kill time during the restrictions of the global pandemic of Covid-19.

Lame’s typical video is a satire of the strangest productions on TikTok, almost always revealing the silly tricks of publications on the social network.

In the vast majority of cases, he doesn’t even say anything or write an explanatory caption – some even compare him to Charles Chaplin. It’s easier to understand by watching:

One more recent example:





For this reason, the New York Times called him “the everyman of the internet”. His productions, even recent ones, are not highly elaborate or expensive either. He lame almost always films in his own bedroom or living room, without professional lighting.

“It’s my face and my expressions that make people laugh. (…) It’s like a global language,” he told the NY Times.

Lame is also something of an outsider on the social network: he has never participated in the laboratories that train young TikTok stars or resorted to the dances or ostentatious videos.

Incidentally, success made many discover that he does not have Italian citizenship, despite living in the country since he was 1 year old.

With stardom, Lame hopes not only to gain citizenship, but also to fulfill his dream of buying his mother a house.



READ BELOW: Youtuber destroys entire neighborhood sewer after filling bathtub with gel



This is Cyril Schreiner, a French influencer and youtuber who, like many of his occupation partners, sometimes has stupid ideas to gain a few more views. His latest goof involved playing a viral challenge of filling a bathtub with Orbeez — hydrogel pellets used as decorations and toys — and seeing what happened. But, by getting rid of the material, he broke the sewage distribution network of an entire neighborhood. Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



Cyril, who lives in Alsace (northwest France), has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, the network where he showed his joke Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



In the video (published on the 27th), he sinks into the bathtub with gel and seems to be having fun Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



But soon after comes the time to get rid of all the material READ MORE: Dog can snap up six balls at once and wants the Guinness Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



And then the problems started, because he tried to throw everything away in the simplest way: taking down the plumbing Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



And it all clogged up in a matter of seconds. Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



His next genius idea was to dump some of the material in the toilet. The toilet also clogged, clearly DON’T MISS: The Story of the Mysterious Rare Video Game That Has Never Been Played Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



(Yes, you can see that this citizen is capable of increasingly far-fetched and destructive plans) Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



The case gained repercussions after a Twitter user, who goes by @yuqheis, told the whole case.

Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



Cyril himself came forward to say that the stupid idea was his, which goes to show that at least he has a sense of humor



Hours later, the whole truth was discovered: the entire water and sewage distribution system in the city was paralyzed. WORTH YOUR CLICK: Get to know the whole story of Valeria Lukyanova, the 1st Human Barbie Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



He even got into more trouble when he tried to use a vacuum cleaner to fix the problem. Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



As a result, the vacuum cleaner caught fire within minutes. Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



Several homes in the neighborhood had similar problems, with sewage seeping into bathrooms for several blocks. READ THIS: Doll rescued from pond reveals invasion of devouring worms Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



Police have launched an investigation to find the culprit.



And, like even us, here at HOUR 7we know who he is, we think it’s quite possible that Cyril will be found SEE MORE: Bear cubs freeze after drunks scare their mother Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr



Look how things turned out in the sewer of the region Playback/Instagram/@cyrilschr