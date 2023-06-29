Meet Norwegian Viva’s New Godparent: Hola, Luis Fonsi!

Puerto Rican superstar Luis Fonsi joined in the celebration by breaking a champagne bottle against the Norwegian Viva’s helm alongside NCL past godparents, Katy Perry and Pitbull.

Louis, best known for his collaborations with Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber on Despacito, is a perfect fit for the vibrant and energetic atmosphere of Norwegian Viva, where life is lived to the fullest. Plus, like Luis Fonsi, Puerto Rico is home to Norwegian Viva.

The Norwegian Viva will be launched in September and is the second ship of the all-new Prima class. Like the Norwegian Prima, the Norwegian Viva offers spacious areas where you can enjoy the breathtaking view from a lounge chair, the infinity pool or even the race track. Enjoy the onboard show, Beetlejuice: The Musical, straight from Broadway, where an amazing transformation takes place afterward: the theater seats move and the venue transforms into a lively club scene where you can dance the night away to the music of our DJs Are.

Norwegian Viva’s home port and frequent winter destination will be San Juan, Puerto Rico, but some of its first cruises will sail through the Mediterranean and the Greek islands, where the ship will also return next summer.

