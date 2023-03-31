Meet the 14 talents selected in the first phase of ‘I Talental’ by Altamira City Hall – City Hall of Altamira

The countdown to the official opening of ‘I Talental’ has already begun, and the 14 participants selected for the first stage of the Altamira young talent festival are looking forward to it.

IT’S ALREADY TOMORROW! The opening of the first selection of ‘I Talental’ takes place this Friday (31st), at 7:30 pm, on the stage of Teatro Municipal Jarbas Passarinho. and the top 14 classified participated in a first dress rehearsal, and release their voice in presentations that promise to be exciting.

“Lots of cool voices, young people singing wonderfully, the backing band is great. And we were very surprised by their artistic quality, and everyone is very excited”, says George Paez, culture coordinator.

The ‘I Talental’ is a young talent show that is part of the city’s official cultural program, with monthly presentations that will take place from March to October, and will award cash to the first five artists. The first two places in each round are automatically qualified for the grand final that will take place in November.

And, after publicizing the event, dozens of young people applied. .

Jair Fernandes is 19 years old, and dreams of being an artist and being recognized as a great actor and singer. Being too eclectic, it ranges from MPB, Jazz and Soul, to Gospel and POP. The young man’s main inspiration is the singer Leonardo Gonçalves, a great name in Gospel music. “He’s the singer who made me believe in myself.”

Sofia Manuelle Freitas is 12 years old and dreams of traveling the world, visiting several countries. She loves international music and MPB, and is inspired by her mother, who considers herself a warrior for working outside the home and still managing to raise her four children. The 12-year-old girl is the first artist in the family and surprised her mother when she asked to be entered in the festival.

Emerson Almeida at the age of 19, he has dreamed of helping his family since he was a little boy. He likes to listen to various types of music, but his favorites are those that tell his personal story. He saw his father and brother playing musical instruments, which sparked his love for music.

Saskia Silva he is 17 years old, and he says that among his goals, one of them is to be able to make a living from what he likes to do: music. In love with Cazuza, Vanessa da Mata, Djavan, big names in MPB, she says that despite being the first artist in the family, from a very young age she knew that “if I go after it, I conquer all that, and Talental is one more way to achieve this goal”.

The young artist also commented on the importance of cultural initiatives carried out in our municipality.

“We have little of that here, and there are a lot of people who can demonstrate their talent and demonstrate what they have, what they can do. And I think it’s great, because I, as a small beginner in music, think it’s very good, it’s gratifying to be participating”said Saskia.

Victor Andrade will turn 15 on Friday (31), and dreams of being a singer. Like a good artist, he listens to a bit of everything, but he says he prefers country music. He has as reference the national singers Luan Santana, Gusttavo Lima, Chitãozinho and Xororó. He says he has good artistic references in his family, “my family on my father’s side is evangelical, everyone sings or plays an instrument in church, and my strongest influence in the family is my father, who also sings”.

Luciene Souza is 19 years old, and is a fan of the gospel universe. She believes that the mirror she has, in the singers Júlia Vitória and Aline Barros, helps her face life’s challenges better.

Gabriel Rocha he is 18 years old, and dreams of being an inspiration to other young people, through his achievements. He loves to hear praises, and says that he is first inspired by his mother, and by the band Voz da Verdade. Despite having most uncles and cousins ​​who play the guitar, he is the family’s first singer. “Singing was something I always liked and I did it under the influence of my brother, but I perfected it at church”.

Kamila Sales is 17 years old, and says that his biggest dream is “singing a super sad song on a piano to a crowd of people with their cell phone flashlights on”. Eclectic, the young woman says that she prefers national pop that few people know, and that her main reference is the Brazilian singer Jão.

Thalita Lopes is 16 years old, and says that her biggest dream is to travel around the world to see spectacular places. In love with sertanejo and relax, she reports that pop is also one of her passions. she is inspired “a lot of my grandmother who loved to sing, but unfortunately she is no longer with us”.

Pablo de Araujo is 14 years old, and her biggest dream is to live abroad. With a very peculiar musical taste, the young artist likes rock and metal, but says that he also has a reference to the pagoda and the singer Péricles. He has a musical reference in his father because he plays the guitar, which made him learn the keyboard and now he says he’s going to start playing the cavaquinho.

Ana Luiza he is 18 years old and dreams of obtaining an academic degree in biology or veterinary medicine. The young woman says that she likes to listen to international pop and Brazilian music, and has references to artists Luiza Sonza, Priscila Alcântara, Ariana Grande and Bruno Mars.

Felipe Cardoso is 19 years old, and dreams of living outside Brazil. She loves listening to MPB and has her mother as her main reference.

Wemelly Kaity is 16 years old, is a fan of sertanejo and artists such as Luiza Martins, Marília Mendonça, Henrique and Juliano. The young woman, who dreams of becoming a professional singer, says that since she was a little girl, her grandmother already knew her place on stage. “My reference has always been my grandmother, she has always supported me in everything, especially in that part of singing, since I was five years old when everything started, it has always been her”.

Karine Ávila is 17 years old, in love with gospel music, believes that with the “songs of praise to God, I can influence young people”. It is inspired by the singer Isadora Pompeo, and despite having no professional music in the family, it has important references from family members who sing in church.

Secult’s culture coordinator, George Paez, believes that these initiatives allow for a very particular cultural awakening among young people.

“Our proposal is to create an open and democratic space for these young people to practice the music they love so much. I think this city hall initiative is going to be really cool, because it happens throughout the year, so those candidates who didn’t qualify can reapply and try for the vacancy”he says.

Photos: Leonardo Oliveira