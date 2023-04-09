Meet the cast of Candid, Netflix’s comedy and romance film with Katherine Langford

Cast of Spontaneous

spontaneous (Spontaneous) is a film that mixes comedy, drama and even suspense starring Katherine Langfordfamous for having done aa series 13 Reasons Why, and which just premiered on Netflix.

In the film, when the high school students begin to literally explode inexplicably, the Mara seniors (Katherine Langford) and Dylan (Charlie Plummer) struggle to survive in a world where every moment could be their last.

As an unexpected romance blossoms between them, they discover that when tomorrow is no longer promised, they can finally start living for today.

Meet the cast of Espontaneous

Katherine Langford

Katherine Anne Langford, born in 1996, is an Australian actress who became known for giving life to the character Hannah Baker in the series 13 Reasons Whyand have made the series Cursed (2020), both from Netflix.

She also appeared in the movies Love, Simon (2018) and Knives Out (2019).

Charlie Plummer

Charlie Faulkner Plummerborn in 1999, is an American actor who started his career as a child actor in short films before appearing in television dramas boardwalk empire It is granite flats.

In 2019, he starred in the miniseries of Hulu Who Are You Alaska?. In 2022, he starred as a young Franklin D. Roosevelt in the series Showtime The First Lady.

In 2017, he gained further recognition for his supporting role in the crime thriller Ridley Scott, All the Money in the Worldand his lead role in the drama Andrew HaighLean on Pete.

In 2018, Plummer starred in the suspense thriller Duncan Skiles, The Clovehitch Killeravailable at Netflix.

Piper Perabo

Piper Lisa Peraboborn in 1976, is an American actress best known for the comedy-drama film Coyote Ugly (2000), and due to its great success, starred in The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000), Lost and Delirious (2001), Cheaper by the Dozen (2003), George and the Dragon (2004), Imagine Me & You (2005), Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005) and many others.

Piper also guest starred as CIA agent Annie Walker on the CIA spy drama series USA Network Covert Affairs (2010–2014).

Hayley Law

Hayley Lawborn in 1992, is a Canadian actress and singer, known for playing Valerie Brown on the Canadian drama series CW RiverdaleLizzie Elliot on the science fiction series Netflix, Altered Carbon and Tess in the dark comedy film Spontaneous.

