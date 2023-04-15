Meet the CHARACTERS of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ – CinePOP Cinema

Who here is looking forward to the premiere of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘? The third film from the beloved group of misfits arrives exclusively in theaters on the day may 4th and presents them seeking to settle in Luganenhum.

But it’s not long before their lives are upended by echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past (Bradley Cooper). While Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana), he assembles his team on a perilous task to save his friend – a mission that, if not successfully completed, could very well spell the end of the Guardians as we know them.

But, after all, which characters will the public be able to see again (and get to know) in this latest production that promises to close the cycle of beloved superheroes? Check it out below!

PETER QUILL

In the film, trying to deal with the idea that Gamora is alive but not the same person he knew, Peter Quill struggles to move on, which leaves the Guardians vulnerable to attack. Quill must make up for his mistakes to protect one of his.

GAMORA

(Zoé Saldana)

Gamora is brought back after being killed by Thanos, but this is an alternate version of the character that we – and Peter Quill – have come to love. Since the events of “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), Gamora has aligned herself with Stakar and his Ravagers.

DRAX

(Dave Batista)

Drax remains amiable as ever and fiercely loyal to his chosen family, the Guardians of the Galaxy. Having saved the Universe more times than he can remember, the new production features him fixing Nowherewhere for his community. Drax still struggles to understand the specifics of the language, and he still loves to partake in superpowered violence.

NEBULA

(Karen Gillan)

After helping the Avengers defeat her father, Thanos, Nebula assumed her role with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Now that they’ve bought Knowhere from the Collector, she’s dedicated to making it the home she never had.

MANTIS

(Pom Klementieff)

After fighting many battles with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Mantis has begun to embrace his powers, find his voice and become confident in his role with the Guardians – all that it will take to help protect his family from further dangers.

GROOT

(original voice by Vin Diesel)

Groot, a beloved part of the team, is at a new stage in his life, as if he’s a senior in high school, about to graduate. He uses his new body to help build Knowhere and protect his family. Furthermore, he is also loaded with bigger and more advanced abilities that are useful for Guardians.

ROCKET

(voiced by Bradley Cooper)

We first meet Rocket as a smart-ass cosmic criminal in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1” (2014). Now that he’s saved the universe a few times, Rocket is a little wiser and more comfortable with the team. But his past has finally caught up with him, and he must face the trauma of his childhood to save more than just the Guardians.

COSMOS

(Maria Bakalova)

Having escaped the Collector, space dog Cosmo has loyally supported the Guardians since they took control of Knowhere. She uses her powers of telekinesis to help the Guardians save the Galaxy.

KRAGLIN

(Sean Gunn)

Known as Youndu’s first partner, Kraglin fought alongside the Avengers against Thanos. Now, he is an official member of the Guardians and must master the Yaka Arrow to fulfill his potential.

THE HIGH EVOLUTIONARY

(Chukwudi Iwuji)

Obsessed with creating a perfect society, the High Evolutionary is among the new characters in the franchise. He has spent millennia experimenting on innocent creatures across the universe to fulfill his cosmic mission, as well as being hyperintelligent and wearing a suit that allows him to control gravity.

ADAM WARLOCK

(Will Poulter)

Still on the new characters, Adam appears for the first time in the new production of Marvel Studios. He was raised by the Sovereign as “The Sorcerer” — the strongest and most dangerous of his kind, but he is released from his cosmic cocoon too soon.

The new film will feature Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Vin Diesel, dave bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior It is Will Poulter.