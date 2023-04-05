Meet the hairdresser who looks like Beyoncé









Beyoncé with costume, make-up and hairstyle that Jô reproduced in Fofocalizando – Reproduction

A hairdresser from Rio de Janeiro left even Beyoncé’s mother impressed by the physical resemblance she has to the singer. Jô, who has six children and has already had repercussions on social networks for this reason, participated in Fofocalizando this Tuesday (4) and left the show’s presenters awestruck.

Isabele Benito, from SBT Rio, took the guest for a walk in Saara, a popular shopping center in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and made sure she had a star day. Already in a chat with Gabriel Cartolano, she told of when Tina Knowles, mother of Beyoncé, noticed her.

“It was a blow that I didn’t expect. In the video she reposted, I had just recovered from a case of Covid, so I was really down. I did a very basic make-up, put on a blonde wig and, when I was a client in the sink, my husband said ‘wow, Tina reposted you’. I dropped the client, I started to get desperate on the phone, I couldn’t believe it “, she recalled.

In the studios of Silvio Santos’ station, Jô wore a black and white look similar to an outfit already used by the international star and even appeared with red lipstick and a ponytail, the same hairstyle chosen by the singer when she wore the costume. Check out:

