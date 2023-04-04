Meet the new leaders of these 15 stakes, from Brazil to Mozambique

AMMON IDAHO EAST STAKE: (March 5, 2023) President — Aaron Howard Gardner, 45, Medical Director of Pediatric Services at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, President and Medical Director of Just 4 Kids Health and Medical Director, US Department of Health and Human Services; succeeding Fredrick G. Pieper; wife, Amy Lee Barentsen Gardner. Board Members — Joshua Benjamin Roos, 41, CFO of Idaho Falls Power; wife, Jamie Marie Lyon Roos. Mark Warren Marlowe, 49 years old, pediatric dentist; wife, Michelle Kunz Marlowe.

EUGENE OREGON SANTA CLARA STAKE: (March 5, 2023) President — Russell James Roll, 58 years old, administrator of Slocum Orthopedics; succeeding Todd L. Knapp; wife, Denise Daniels Roll. Board Members — Lance Richard Jorgensen, 50, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Papé Group; wife, Alison Egnew Jorgensen. Gregory Kent Hansen, 52 years old, financial consultant; wife, Margaret Jane Jash Hansen.

FRESNILLO MEXICO STAKE: (March 5, 2023) President — Luis Francisco Miranda Mendez, 55 years old, gym owner and manager; succeeding Spencer R. Wilson; wife, Noelia de Miranda Mora. Board Members — Hilario de Jesus Rodriguez Aguilar, 36 years old, owner of Óptima Solutions; wife, Lessly Sariah Ramirez Arambula. Jesus Leonardo Bernal Gallegos, 37, EHS coordinator at Nagakura Engineering Works Mexico; wife, Lucia Alonso Acuña.

MARISCAL GUATEMALA CITY STAKE: (January 15, 2023) President — Hector Tiberio Santos Portillo, 35, software development manager at EzCorp; succeeding H. Jared Choy; wife, Celeste Araly Diaz de Santos. Board Members — Victor Manuel Veliz Enriquez, 42 years old, owner of SERTO Consultores; wife, Marilyn Jeannette Alfonso Garcia de Veliz. Renato Benjamin Perez Chacon, 32, project manager at Canvas Solutions; wife, Genesis Betzary Juarez Orellana.

HARTFORD CONNECTICUT PILE: (March 5, 2023) President — Keith Douglas Andersen, 59, Vice President of Corporate Insurance at Travelers Insurance Company; succeeding William C. Elwell; wife, Leslie Sue Dubois Andersen. Board Members — James William Steele, 52, head of SS&C Technologies’ Office of Strategic Initiatives and Program Management; wife, Sarah Ann Dibb Steele. Conway Chuong, 41, engineering manager at Pratt & Whitney; wife, Karen Virginia Viglione Chuong.

ILOILO PHILIPPINES NORTH STAKE: (February 5, 2023) President — Harold Malapitan Quimba, 36 years old, businessman and self-employed administrator; succeeding Cyrus C. Suya; wife, Erlinda Yermo Panes Quimba. Board Members — Arron Galeno Democritus, 42 years old, high school teacher; wife, Cathyrin Chan Reasonable Democritus. Jomar Doromal Salibot, 37 years old, procore system administrator at Nearsol Philippines Inc.; wife, Jenkie Amihan Lubrido Salimbot.

Stake LIMA PERU VILLA MARÍA: (February 19, 2023) President — Ciro Alberto Caytuiro Soto, 55 years old, manager of the insurance and economic benefits office of the Social Health Insurance in Peru; succeeding Alex J. Arangoitia Solar; wife, Rocio de Caytuiro Vela. Board Members — Jorge Luis Castillo Muñoz, 60 years old, customer service assistant at AUTOESPAR; wife, Maria de Castillo Davila. Ramon Ricardo Rabanal Cortegana, 56 years old, head of maintenance at the Exhibition Lawn Tennis Club; wife, Alida Maria de Rabanal Garcia.

MURRAY UTAH PARKWAY STAKE: (March 5, 2023) President — Blake Adam Facer, 42, director of customer operations at Fiserv; succeeding Daryl Nancollas; wife, Stacey Lynne Hunt Facer. Board Members — Erik Graham Varney, 50, managing director of Verizon; wife, Victoria Ann Lawrence Varney. Thomas Scott Brown, 59, Sun Print Solutions sales representative; wife Jennifer Brown.

NAMPULA MOZAMBIQUE STAKE: (January 8, 2023) President — Abilio Francisco, 51 years old, businessman; succeeding Cirio F. Agostinho; wife, Filomena Rafael Alberto Francisco. Board Members — Jalilo Amade Machine, 31 years old, administrator and manager of the Ministry of Health; wife, Virginia Armando Lourenço Faquia Maquina. Mazezo Antonio Sumaera, 41 years old, pharmacist; wife, Brenda Rui Ivo Florindo Sumaera.

CALIFORNIA POWAY STAKE: (February 26, 2023) President — Anthony Joseph Newman, 51, assistant superintendent of human resources, Ramona Unified School District; succeeding Robert H. Walton; wife, Cristie Darlene Caten Newman. Board Members — Richard Chad Whitehead, 52, partner at Ernst & Young LLP; wife, Sarah Ann Little Whitehead. Mikkel Lauritz Christensen, 50 years old, management consultant for Synergy Management; wife, Marissa Lambert Christensen.

PROVO UTAH 1 YOUNG SINGLE ADULTS STAKE: (March 12, 2023) President — Jonathan William Johnson, 45, president of the More Good Foundation; succeeding David B. McGinn; wife, Heather Armstrong Johnson. Board Members — Steven Len Embley, 54, assistant dean of clinical sciences at Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine; wife, Heidi Sue Christensen Embley. Michael Aaron Johanson, 44, director of BYU alumni; wife, Katrina Marie Jones Johanson.

SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA LA COLORADA STAKE: (March 5, 2023) President — Henry Emilio Davalos del Castillo, 41 years old, manager; succeeding Roger Rojas; wife, Karen Jhessenia Davalos Ledezma. Board Members — Nelson Javier Poma Taborga, 46 years old, maintenance manager at Farmmedical SRL; wife, Laura Jimena Torrez Cano. Amhed Zarate Llanos, 40 years old, sales manager; wife, Ana Luisa de Zarate Romero.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL PENHA STAKE: (January 29, 2023) President — Tiago Aurélio Zaccanini Carraro, 40 years old, mechanical engineer; succeeding Ricardo Augusto Faria de Souza; wife, Morgana Almeida Carraro. Board Members — Diego Tadeu Balieiro, 39 years old, marketing consultant; wife, Andrea Batista Balieiro. Thiago Ramos Santiago, 39, co-owner of Reaglan Surfboards; wife, Marina Dias Sola Santiago.

SPRINGVILLE UTAH WEST STAKE: (February 26, 2023) President — Kenneth Boyd Packer, 47, director of training and language development at the Provo CTM; succeeding Blake D. Rapier; wife, Carl Marie Robinson Packer. Board Members — Kyle Bruce Bills, 41, associate dean of research at Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine, and owner and medical director of the Migraine and Neurological Research Center; wife, Stephanie Ann Alexander Bills. Robert Laird Peterson, 58 years old, self-employed engineering consultant; wife, Katherine Kiester Peterson.

WENDELL IDAHO STAKE: (February 12, 2023) President — Reid Wayne Lofgran, 54 years old, medical director; succeeding David C. Gines; wife, Danielle MacArthur Lofgran. Board Members — Brad Arlington Nebeker, 71 years old, teacher; wife, Jennifer Lynn Schuyler Nebeker. Mark Whitney Henslee, 51, farm and ranch manager; wife, Brenda Ann Stewart Henslee.