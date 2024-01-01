Meet the world’s first wellness clinic to incorporate advanced cellular regeneration therapy

SHA Wellness Clinic acquired Advanced Cell Regeneration Therapy exclusively for its clinics in Spain (Alicante) and Mexico (Riviera Maya), the only physical treatment

Recharges cells and neutralizes the degenerative effects of free radicals.

With several sessions of this therapy, an electromagnetic field is created that reorganizes cellular charge and increases the energy, health and longevity of the cells. All this is summed up in overall rejuvenation of the body.

Being refreshed from within is no longer a metaphor. Advanced Cell Regeneration Therapy, recently acquired exclusively by SHA Wellness Clinic, is a brake on oxidation for cells, regeneration of their functions and virtually recharge of the battery when it is turned on.

The treatment is applied through a full-body machine that works with CAP (Cold Atmospheric Plasma) technology, capable of generating a stream of molecules – ions (negatively charged electrons), photons and electrons. Has – which improves the nervous system, increases serotonin and

Reduces dopamine, cortisol, stimulates melatonin, vitamin D production, and increases cellular voltage and mitochondrial health.

These effects translate into a significant increase in vital energy, reduction in fatigue, improved physical and mental health, and a slowdown in cellular oxygenation.

A state of low electrical voltage in cells is usually caused by diseases, fatigue conditions, and age-related degenerative processes. CAP technology is the only physical technology that counteracts

Consequences of oxidative stress and cellular degeneration.

Advanced cell regeneration therapy has three powerful and measurable effects on cells: replenishment, regeneration and neutralization of free radicals.

Doctor Mera assured that the new treatment will be offered to all patients. “The greatest beneficiaries will be those who have symptoms of extreme fatigue for no particular reason, those who want rejuvenation at the cellular level, menopausal women, patients with ulcers or skin lesions, and those who suffer from

Long-lasting Covid or chronic bacterial infection. “It does not cure diseases, but it resolves the side effects of many maladies, including loss of strength and energy, tiredness, fatigue and depression. “We have seen very good results in skin lesions, menopausal symptoms and as an adjunct treatment for cancer.” The only contraindications would be pregnancy and use of a pacemaker.

“CAP technology generates a magnetic field around the body that recharges and revitalizes cells and blocks the action of free radicals. It means rejuvenation and health,” explains Dr. Vicente Mera, head of the Healthy Aging Unit at the SHA Wellness Clinic in Spain.

Regeneration occurs because the static energy created by the flow of ions and electrons generated by the machine improves oxygen supply and promotes the growth of healthy cells while stimulating cell division and migration. In addition, cold atmospheric plasma has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects.

Cellular recharging is preferred because CAP technology is able to rebalance the excess of negative charges inside cells with positive charges in the cellular environment. Plasma is responsible for correcting the electromagnetic charge of the cells.

Free radicals are neutralized because advanced cell regeneration therapy generates negatively charged ions that have an extra electron, which is missing from free radicals and the cells damaged by them. The ions deliver the missing electrons to the cells in the form of microcurrent. This transfer of electrons is a gentle and straightforward way of counteracting the degenerative effects of oxidative stress, which is responsible for aging and loss of vitality.

The design of the machine allows the cold plasma to penetrate the natural fibers of clothing and be absorbed into the skin and fluids throughout the body. Applicators made of 24-karat gold, conduct current in the most efficient manner, promoting cell regeneration and recharge throughout the body. It is a painless, comfortable treatment without any side effects.

Dr. Anna Baeza, coordinator of medical services and naturopathy at the SHA Wellness Clinic, explains that this new therapy “actively stimulates the vagus nerve, activates the parasympathetic system, and therefore combats chronic stress conditions,” experts say.

For Dr. Baeza, other important benefits of this therapy are the optimization of metabolism; Reduction in inflammation and hence heart diseases; Stimulating endogenous vitamin D synthesis, supporting brain function and improving mental health.

Dr. Vicente Mera has confirmed the effect of this cellular recharge. “People come out of treatment with strength, energy, vitality and a very good mood,” he says, indicating that four or five sessions should be conducted to notice benefits. Studies show that, after therapy, 70%

People immediately feel more energy, and 25% say they are less tired. Some patients feel much better the next day.

The Advanced Cell Regeneration Therapy treatment costs 375 euros per 50-minute session (40 for the machine and 10 for the hydration protocol). The “Well-Aging and Prevention” health program consists of three 50-minute sessions.