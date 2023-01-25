Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat it

Mega Aerodactyl is a Pokemon that appears in the Mega Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the best Mega Aerodactyl counters, what attacks to use Y what pokemon to use to defeat it. Let’s go there:

Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Megaraid

Mega Aerodactyl is a Rock-type and Flying-type Pokémon.. So, the best possible counters are Steel, Water, Electric, Ice, and Rock-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. Y if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

As usual, the more players participate in the Mega Raid, the higher the chances of success. Trying to do it with a single player is almost impossible; We recommend starting it with a group of at least five people who know what they are doing.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Mega Aerodactyl in Pokémon GO

xurkitree with Spark (Quick Attack) and Spark (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). metagross with Bullet fist (Quick Attack) and meteor fist (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Zekrom with Lightning Charge (Quick Attack) and Fusion ray (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). kyogre with Waterfall (Quick Attack) and Surf (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Thundurus (Totem Form) with voltchange (Quick Attack) and Lightning (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Empoleon with Metal claw (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Mega Swampert with Water gun (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Mega Blastoise with Water gun (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Mega Manectric with Lightning Fang (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Dark Metagross with Bullet fist (Quick Attack) and meteor fist (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Dark Raikou with thundershock (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Dark Swampert with Water gun (Quick Attack) and Hydro cannon (Charged Attack).

