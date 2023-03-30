Mega Alakazam in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat it

Mega Alakazam it’s a Pokemon that appears in the Mega Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Mega Alakazam, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Mega Alakazam in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Megaraid

Mega Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokémon. available at Mega Raids from Pokemon GO. Therefore, the best counters Possible are Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. AND if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better.

If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

Mega Alakazam Mega Raid Explained | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

As usual, the more players participate in the Mega Raid, the higher the chances of success. Trying to do it with a single player is practically impossible; We recommend starting it with a group of at least five people who know what they are doing.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Mega Alakazam in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Mega Alakazam in Pokémon GO

hydreigon with Nibble (Quick Attack) and Fel Twist (Charged Attack).

Giratina (Origin Form) with Shadow Claw (Quick Attack) and Shady blow (Charged Attack).

darkrai with Howl (Quick Attack) and Shadow Pulse (Charged Attack).

Gholdengo with Misfortune (Quick Attack) and Shadow ball (Charged Attack).

Hoopa (Unleashed) with Impress (Quick Attack) and Shadow Pulse (Charged Attack).

Yveltal with Howl (Quick Attack) and Shadow Pulse (Charged Attack).

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw (Quick Attack) and Shadow ball (Charged Attack).

Mega Gyarados with Nibble (Quick Attack) and Crush (Charged Attack).

Mega Houndoom with Howl (Quick Attack) and Dirty game (Charged Attack).

Dark Weavile with Howl (Quick Attack) and Dirty game (Charged Attack).

Dark Tyranitar with Nibble (Quick Attack) and Crush (Charged Attack).

Dark Mewtwo with psychocut (Quick Attack) and Shadow ball (Charged Attack).

In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with different aspects of the game, such as how to complete the Special Research From the Shadows, or how to find Giovanni and how to beat him.