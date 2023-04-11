Mega Blastoise in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat it

Mega Blastoise it’s a Pokemon that appears in the Mega Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the Best Mega Blastoise Counters, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it. Let’s go there:

Mega Blastoise in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Megaraid

Mega Blastoise is a Water Type Pokémon. available at Mega Raids from Pokemon GO. Therefore, the best counters possible are Electric-type and Grass-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. AND if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better.

If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

Mega Blastoise Mega Raid Explained | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

As usual, the more players participate in the Mega Raid, the higher the chances of success. Trying to do it with a single player is practically impossible; We recommend starting it with a group of at least five people who know what they are doing.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Mega Blastoise in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Mega Blastoise in Pokémon GO

kartana with sharp blade (Quick Attack) and sharp blade (Charged Attack).

xurkitree with Spark (Quick Attack) and Spark (Charged Attack).

Zekrom with Lightning Charge (Quick Attack) and Fusion ray (Charged Attack).

Zarude with Vine Whip (Quick Attack) and Lash (Charged Attack).

Thundurus Totem Form with voltchange (Quick Attack) and Ray (Charged Attack).

electivire with thundershock (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

Mega Sceptile with fury cut (Quick Attack) and Wild plant (Charged Attack).

Mega Manectric with Lightning Fang (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip (Quick Attack) and Wild plant (Charged Attack).

Dark Raikou with thundershock (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

Dark Electivire with thundershock (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

Dark Magnezone with Spark (Quick Attack) and cruel volt (Charged Attack).

