Mega-Gardevoir, Furfru Corte Corazón and Luvdisc star in the Valentine’s event

The love unleashed in February will allow the psychic/fairy Pokemon to finally reach its full power. Pokémon GO will finally welcome Mega-Gardevoir alongside ‘shiny’ Frillish, Heart Cut Furfru and Luvdisc research at an event celebrating Valentine’s Day.

When does the Valentine’s event start and on what date does it end in Pokémon GO?

this goes from Wednesday 8 at 10:00 am. until Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

What is the event?

Mega-Gardevoir arrives for the first time in the mega-raids of Pokémon GO.

Also, if we evolve Kirlia into Gardevoir or Gallade during the event or capture them after raids, they will know the Sync Noise charged attack.

Sync Noise in Trainer Battles : 80 power

: 80 power Sync Noise in Gyms and Raids: 80 power

How to get Furfru Heart Cut in the Valentine’s event of Pokémon GO

While the event lasts, we will be able to change our Wild Form Furfrou to Heart Cut.

We must select Furfrou Wild Form in the Pokémon storage

Touch the “Change Shape” button to bring up a menu with all the available cuts.

Select the Cut we want, Heart will be available during the event.

Changing Furfrou’s cut will cost 25 Furfrou Candies and 10,000 Stardust.

Luvdisc Limited Research Day at Pokémon GO

n Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., we will find limited field research tasks by spinning photo discs at PokéStops. if we complete them we will find a Luvdisc that can be ‘shiny’ (variocolor).

Additionally, during those three hours Slowpoke, Lickitung, Miltank, Lileep, Feebas, Spritzee, Fomantis, and Alomomola (rare) will spawn more often in the wild.

Valentine’s Event Bonuses

Double Stardust when opening gifts.

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for two hours.

Frillish’s Sweater and Glasses will be for sale in the in-game store during this event and will continue to be available after it ends.

We can participate in the Temporary Investigation: Love Wishes . At the end we will have the opportunity to meet a Frillish that can be ‘shiny’ (variocolor).

. At the end we will have the opportunity to meet a Frillish that can be ‘shiny’ (variocolor). Global challenge available from Tuesday 7 to Wednesday 15 February 2023. We must collaborate with other Trainers around the world by sending gifts. If we send enough gifts, we will unlock bonuses at the end of the event. Triple Candy for transferring Pokémon until the end of the event Double Candy ++ for transferring Pokémon for Trainers who have reached level 31 until the end of the event Global Challenge Objective: Send 100 million gifts

We can get stickers with the theme of the event by turning Pokéstops, opening gifts and buying them in the in-game store.

Pokémon that we can catch during the event

More common in wild encounters : Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Skitty, Volbeat, Illumise, Woobat Frillish, Yellow Flower Flabébé, Wild Form Furfrou, Morelull, Chansey (rare), Audino (rare), Alomomola (rare), White Flower Flabébé (rare) and Flower Flabébé Orange (rare)

: Nidoran♀, Nidoran♂, Skitty, Volbeat, Illumise, Woobat Frillish, Yellow Flower Flabébé, Wild Form Furfrou, Morelull, Chansey (rare), Audino (rare), Alomomola (rare), White Flower Flabébé (rare) and Flower Flabébé Orange (rare) 7km eggs : Lickitung, Smoochum, Happy, Frillish and Alomomola

: Lickitung, Smoochum, Happy, Frillish and Alomomola Raids: 1☆ : Chansey, Shinx. Furfrou Wildform and Espurr 3☆ : Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Lickitung, Miltank and Gallade 5☆ : Tapu Lele (can be shiny) Mega-Raids : Mega-Gardevoir

Field Research Tasks: Pikachu, Eevee, Ralts, Luvdisc, Hippopotas, Frillish, Litleo Chansey (rare), Heart-patterned Spinda (rare), Combee (rare), Audino (rare), Alomomola (rare), and Morelull (rare).

Do not forget that it is also coming Noibat community day!

Source: Niantic