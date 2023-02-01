Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat it

Mega Gengar is a Pokemon that appears in the Mega Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the best counters for Mega Gengar, what attacks to use Y what pokemon to use to defeat it. Let’s go there:

Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Megaraid

Mega Gengar is a Ghost-type and Poison-type Pokémon.. So, the best possible counters are Ghost, Psychic, Ground, and Dark-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. Y if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

Enlarge All the information of the Mega Gengar Raid | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

As usual, the more players participate in the Mega Raid, the higher the chances of success. Trying to do it with a single player is almost impossible; We recommend starting it with a group of at least five people who know what they are doing.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Mega Gengarl in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO

Mewtwo with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Mind Wave (Charged Attack).

Hoopa (Unleashed) with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Giratina (Origin Form) with Shadow Claw (Quick Attack) and Shady blow (Charged Attack).

latios with Zen Headbutt (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Landorus (Totem Form) with shot mud (Quick Attack) and Earthquake (Charged Attack).

hydreigon with Nibble (Quick Attack) and Fel Twist (Charged Attack).

Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Mega Alakazam with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Mega Latias with Zen Headbutt (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Dark Mewtwo with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Mind Wave (Charged Attack).

Dark Metagross with Zen Headbutt (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Dark Latios with Zen Headbutt (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Sources: Pokémon GO, Twitter/MikoGraphicsPE