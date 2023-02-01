Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat it

Mega Gengar is a Pokemon that appears in the Mega Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the best counters for Mega Gengar, what attacks to use Y what pokemon to use to defeat it. Let’s go there:
Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Megaraid
Mega Gengar is a Ghost-type and Poison-type Pokémon.. So, the best possible counters are Ghost, Psychic, Ground, and Dark-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. Y if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.
As usual, the more players participate in the Mega Raid, the higher the chances of success. Trying to do it with a single player is almost impossible; We recommend starting it with a group of at least five people who know what they are doing.
Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Mega Gengarl in Pokémon GO:
Best counters for Mega Gengar in Pokémon GO
