Mega Latias in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

Mega Latias it’s a Pokemon that appears in the Mega Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Mega Latias, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Mega Latias in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Megaraid

Mega Latias is a Dragon-Type and Psychic-Type Pokémon.. Therefore, the best counters Possible are Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Fairy, Ice, and Dark-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. AND if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

All the information of the Mega Latias Megaraid | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

As usual, the more players participate in the Mega Raid, the greater the chances of success.. Mega Latias’s Mega Raid is 6 Star Difficulty. Trying to do it with a single player is impossible; We recommend starting it with a group of at least six people who know what they are doing.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Mega Latias in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Mega Latias in Pokémon GO

kyurem with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and frozen world (Charged Attack).

hydreigon with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and Fel Twist (Charged Attack).

Rayquaza with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and vast impact (Charged Attack).

Giratina (Origin Form) with Shadow Claw (Quick Attack) and Shady blow (Charged Attack).

Garchomp with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Anger (Charged Attack).

salamence with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Anger (Charged Attack).

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw (Quick Attack) and Shadow ball (Charged Attack).

Mega Gardevoir with Charm (Quick Attack) and magic shine (Charged Attack).

Mega Salamence with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Anger (Charged Attack).

Dark Weavile with Howl (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Dark Dragonite with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Dragon claw (Charged Attack).

Dark Mamoswine with powder snow (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Sources: Pokémon GO, Twitter/MikoGraphicsPE