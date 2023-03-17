Mega Latios in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

Mega Latios it’s a Pokemon that appears in the Mega Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Mega Latios, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Mega Latios in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Megaraid

Mega Latios is a Dragon-Type and Psychic-Type Pokémon.. Therefore, the best counters Possible are Bug, Dragon, Ghost, Fairy, Ice, and Dark-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. AND if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

All the information of the Mega Latios Megaraid | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

As usual, the more players participate in the Mega Raid, the higher the chances of success. Mega Latios Mega Raid is 6 Star Difficulty. Trying to do it with a single player is impossible; We recommend starting it with a group of at least six people who know what they are doing.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Mega Latios in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Mega Latios in Pokémon GO

hydreigon with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and Fel Twist (Charged Attack).

Rayquaza with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and vast impact (Charged Attack).

kyurem with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and frozen world (Charged Attack).

Garchomp with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Anger (Charged Attack).

salamence with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Anger (Charged Attack).

Palkia with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Draco comet (Charged Attack).

Mega Gardevoir with Charm (Quick Attack) and magic shine (Charged Attack).

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw (Quick Attack) and Shadow ball (Charged Attack).

Mega Salamence with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Anger (Charged Attack).

dark salamence with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Anger (Charged Attack).

Dark Latios with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and Dragon claw (Charged Attack).

Dark Dragonite with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Dragon claw (Charged Attack).

