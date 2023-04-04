Mega Lopunny in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

Mega Lopunny it’s a Pokemon that appears in the Mega Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the best Mega Lopunny counters, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it. Let’s go there:

Mega Lopunny in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Megaraid

Mega Lopunny is a Normal-type and Fighting-type Pokémon. available at Mega Raids from Pokemon GO. Therefore, the best counters Possible are Fairy, Fighting, Psychic, and Flying-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. AND if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better.

If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

As usual, the more players participate in the Mega Raid, the higher the chances of success. Trying to do it with a single player is practically impossible; We recommend starting it with a group of at least five people who know what they are doing.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Mega Lopunny in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Mega Lopunny in Pokémon GO

Mewtwo with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Mind Wave (Charged Attack).

Hoopa Unleashed with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Keldeo with Low kick (Quick Attack) and holy sword (Charged Attack).

Lunala with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Terrakion with Double Kick (Quick Attack) and holy sword (Charged Attack).

Galarian Zapdos with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Brave Bird (Charged Attack).

Mega Latios with Zen Headbutt (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Mega Alakazam with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

Mega Blazeken with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Brave Bird (Charged Attack).

Dark Mewtwo with Confusion (Quick Attack) and Mind Wave (Charged Attack).

Dark Latios with Zen Headbutt (Quick Attack) and Psychic (Charged Attack).

dark moltres with Wing attack (Quick Attack) and Air attack (Charged Attack).

