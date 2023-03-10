Mega-Medicham and Bruxish debut at the Pokémon GO Festival of Colors

Pokemon GO offers Trainers a golden opportunity to increase their palette of captures with the Festival of Colors, which will take place until on March 14, 2023 at 8 pm in your local time. To celebrate, Pokémon GO Roll out the red carpet for Mega-Medicham and Bruxish in their in-game debuts in Mega Raids and in the wild, respectively. Enjoy more colors and bonuses during the event, such as the 3-hour duration of the Lure Modules and the increase in friendship levels twice as fast. Additionally, Trainers who complete the Festival of Colors Collection Challenge will earn an impressive 20,000 XP and a Lure Module for their efforts. A whole rainbow of possibilities!

The following Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild throughout the event.

stop

Krabby

Lickitung

koffing

nature

Wobbuffet

Shuckle

Galarian Zigzagoon

wingull

Burmy Trunk Plant

Burmy Trunk Sand

Burmy Trunk Trash

Stunky

Bruxish

No, you’re not dreaming: the following Pokémon will paint Gyms red in raids.

Tier 1 Raids spurr rockruff Mareanie Bruxish

Tier 3 Raids Exeggutor Alolan Exeggutor cryogonally Druddigon

level 5 raids

Mega Raids

And complete Field Research tasks to meet the following Pokémon.

Happy Festival of Colors, Trainers!