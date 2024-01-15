what you should Know Someone in the Garden State is now a millionaire after winning the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, becoming the game’s first big winner of 2024 and breaking a winless streak dating back to December.

The lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night. The winning numbers for this Tuesday’s draw are: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 And 4 , The lucky person takes home an estimated prize of $1.13 billion ($537.5 million in cash). The ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquor #781

2200 Route 66 is located in Neptune Township in Monmouth County.

And , The lucky person takes home an estimated prize of $1.13 billion ($537.5 million in cash). The ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquor #781 2200 Route 66 is located in Neptune Township in Monmouth County. Until the last drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since December 8. This was the equivalent of 30 consecutive draws without any major winners. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

NEW JERSEY — As the saying goes, anything can happen in New Jersey.

Someone in the Garden State is now a millionaire after winning the $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, becoming the game’s first big winner of 2024 and breaking a winless streak dating back to December.

The lucky ticket holder matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night. The winning numbers for this Tuesday’s draw are: 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 And 4, The lucky person takes home an estimated prize of $1.13 billion ($537.5 million in cash). The ticket was sold at ShopRite Liquor #781 2200 Route 66, located in Neptune Township, Monmouth County.

Until the last drawing, no one had matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot since December 8. This was the equivalent of 30 consecutive draws without any major winners. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.6 million.

The prize is the eighth-largest in American lottery history and the fifth-largest in Mega Millions history, although because jackpots are always based on actual sales, the official jackpot amount will be determined at a later time. Until the sale ends on Wednesday morning in all 47 participating jurisdictions.

“Congratulations to the New Jersey Lottery for selling jackpot-winning tickets in Tuesday’s $1.13 billion Mega Millions drawing,” said Georgia Lottery President and CEO Gretchen Corbin, lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium. “We celebrate our new jackpot winner, as well as all the prizes won and dollars raised for good causes during this exciting jackpot race.”

The $1.12 million jackpot goes to one winner which is paid through an annuity, with an initial payment and then 29 annual payments. Most winners choose the cash payout, which would amount to $537.5 million.

There were a total of 3,693,854 winning tickets, including the jackpot winner. Thirteen tickets matched all five white balls to win the game’s second tier prize. The one sold in New York is priced at $2 million because it includes the optional Megaplier (available with an additional $1 purchase in most states), which doubled on Tuesday night. The other 12 second-tier prizes each have a standard $1 million and were won in California, Colorado, Florida (2), Georgia (2), Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York (2) and Ohio.

The next big US lottery drawing takes place on Wednesday night and the Powerball jackpot is estimated at $865 million. No one has won that award since New Year’s Day, leaving 36 drawings without a winner.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. Powerball is available in those states as well as Washington, D.C., U.S. Also played in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.