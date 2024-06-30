Mega Millions winner has not yet claimed his $2 million prize

The Mega Millions lottery is very popular in the United States. To participate, players must purchase a ticket only in one of the jurisdictions where Mega Millions is available.Additionally, they must choose six numbers; Five numbers from 1 to 70, which correspond to white balls; And numbers from 1 to 25. The latter corresponds to the golden Mega Ball.

As you can imagine, to win the jackpot, participants must match six numbers appearing on the white balls and the gold ball.

Now, the Mega Millions lottery offers nine prize options, ranging from $2.00 USD up to one million dollars or an accumulated prize pool.

The fact is that players who do not match all the numbers and the golden ball, and guess less, can still win a prize.

Which combination will result?

For matching five numbers, the prize will be $1,000,000.00 USD; And matching 4 numbers and the Mega Ball gets you $10,000.00 USD.

With four correct numbers you get $500.00 USD and with three numbers and the Mega Ball, players can get $200.00 USD

Three numbers equal $10.00 USD; 2 numbers and the Mega Ball are worth $10.00 USD and 1 number and the Mega Ball are worth $4.00 USD. Finally, you get $2.00 USD just for matching the Mega Ball.

It is important to clarify here that in some cases, thanks to the Megaplier multiplier, the prize of one million dollars can be higher.

That’s exactly what happened in Connecticut on January 2, amounting to $2 million that has yet to be claimed.

This winner found a lucky ticket at the Colony News & Lotto store in Milford, the Connecticut Lottery reports.

The expiration date of this ticket is June 30, 2024, so if participants do not want to lose it, they will have to claim it early.

This prize can be claimed at Connecticut Lottery offices on weekdays between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Additionally, the winner must present two forms of valid identification, including a photo ID, to claim their prize.