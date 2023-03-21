Mega Venusaur in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat it

Mega Venusaur it’s a Pokemon that appears in the Mega Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Mega Venusaur, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Mega Venusaur in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Megaraid

Mega Venusaur is a Grass-Type and Poison-Type Pokémon. available at Mega Raids from Pokemon GO. Therefore, the best counters possible are Fire, Ice, Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. AND if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better.

If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

As usual, the more players participate in the Mega Raid, the higher the chances of success. Trying to do it with a single player is practically impossible; We recommend starting it with a group of at least five people who know what they are doing.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Mega Venusaur in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Mega Venusaur in Pokémon GO

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

glaceon with Frost Mist (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Weavile with ice ridge (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

honchkrow with Peck (Quick Attack) and Air attack (Charged Attack).

Mewtwo with psychocut (Quick Attack) and ice ray (Charged Attack).

moltres with Wing attack (Quick Attack) and Air attack (Charged Attack).

Mega Glalie with Frost Mist (Quick Attack) and Avalanche (Charged Attack).

Mega Blazeken with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Mega Abomasnow with powder snow (Quick Attack) and weather ball (Charged Attack).

dark moltres with Wing attack (Quick Attack) and Air attack (Charged Attack).

Dark Mewtwo with psychocut (Quick Attack) and ice ray (Charged Attack).

Dark Honchkrow with Peck (Quick Attack) and Air attack (Charged Attack).

In our Pokémon GO guide we help you with different aspects of the game, such as how to redeem codes and how to get Jirachi Shiny.