MEGA will be the name of the new stage of Chapter 4

March 9, 2023, 2:13 p.m. – Updated March 9, 2023, 2:14 p.m.

After some uncertainty on the part of Epic Games regarding the dates for Season 2 of Chapter 4, the time has come to receive Fortnite Mega, the new stage of battle royale which will start this week. Here we tell you what time the update starts and when you can return to the Fortnite island.

When does the new season of Fortnite start?

Fast answer: Friday March 10, 2023. However, the update will begin at 1 in the morning Mexico time, so the game will enter a maintenance period. Taking into account the above, it will be until about 4 or 5 hours after the game returns to normal, with all the additions of the new battle pass, the skin by Eren Yager and more.







These are the schedules for update of the new season of Fortnite:

Mexico: 01:00 a.m.

Peru: 02:00 a.m.

Colombia: 02:00 a.m.

Chile: 04:00 a.m.

Argentina: 04:00 a.m.

Spain: 08:00 a.m.

What time is the Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 4 event

Another quick answer: THERE IS NO EVENT FOR THE START OF THIS SEASON. Epic Games left behind the eccentricities to focus on the content of the new season … especially after the end of Chapter 3 did not leave any player happy battle royale.