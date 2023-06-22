Megamind battles his arch rival and superhero Metro Man

The super villain Megamind has been battling the superhero Metro Man since childhood. But what if he could finally defeat her?

Megamind is a great villain. Literally: no criminal has a bigger brain than him. There evil Genius Not necessarily more successful.

mega mind

Megamind has been trying to conquer Metro City since childhood. Useless.

Because no matter what brilliant plans Megamind concocts with his fellow Minions, there’s always someone who knows how to foil them. And he’s always the same person: the superhero Metro Man.

The media feasts on the showdown between the two arch-enemies. Beautiful reporter Roxanne and her sidekick, a dorky cameraman, have their hands full.

When Megamind kidnaps Roxanne, Metro Man comes to her rescue. And then the unthinkable happens: after so many years, he finally manages to defeat his nemesis.

will Ferrell

Megamind can’t believe his luck. Until he learns that life as a supervillain is only as exciting as with a curse. In other words, he’s bored.

Along with the minions, the villain comes up with a solution to that boredom. Together they are going to create a new nemesis.

Thanks to the new super villain Titan, Megamind can now be a hero for once. But is it such a good idea…

Will Ferrell voices Megamind in this animated film. Apart from them, the voices of Brad Pitt, Tina Fey, Ben Stiller and Jonah Hill can also be heard.