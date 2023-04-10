Megan Fox and fiance got back together, but paused wedding plans after explosive fights, magazine reveals | celebrities

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are slowing down the dynamics of their relationship after the ups and downs they’ve experienced in recent months.

The information was shared with the magazine Us Weekly by a source close to the couple. “Megan Fox and MGK are back together, but they’re taking it slow,” she pointed out. “They put wedding planning on hold to work on their issues. They planned a big wedding ceremony in Los Angeles that is now on hold.”

According to another insider, the ‘Transformers’ actress and the singer left on a trip to Hawaii last week just to resolve themselves after the explosive fight they would have had in February, which sparked rumors of separation. “As hard as it was, this rough patch kind of brought them together in a lot of ways. They have every intention of spending their lives together and making things work at any cost,” she said.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox — Photo: Playback/Instagram

In February, another contact from Us Weekly stated that Fox and Kelly’s relationship was “very intense” and that “they are both very passionate people”. “This combination can sometimes explode. They love each other very much, but they also fight a lot, ”she said. “It’s really a communication issue that they need to work out and that’s why they’re going to couples therapy.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly started dating in mid-2020, and got engaged in January 2022.

The split rumors came after the actress unfollowed her partner on Instagram and posted a series of photos of her and a video of an envelope on fire. “You can prove dishonesty; it’s all over your breath,” she wrote in the caption, referencing a Beyoncé song.

Actress Megan Fox with her look for the pre-Grammy 2022 event alongside her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly — Photo: Playback/Instagram

About a week later, the famous returned to the social network to deny the rumors that she had been betrayed. “There was no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. This includes but is not limited to… real humans, private messages, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I hate to deprive you of posting random baseless news that would have been written much more accurately by (chatbot) ChatGPT, you guys need to forget about this story and leave all these innocent people alone now,” she said.

She and Machine Gun Kelly have yet to comment on their relationship status.