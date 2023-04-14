Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly appear together after relationship crisis | metropolises

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed together at leisure in Hawaii. The couple was in crisis after a possible betrayal and now they are looking for a reconciliation during the paradise trip.

Speculation that the relationship was over began after a series of facts involving celebrities. The actress deleted the photos from Instagram and stopped wearing the engagement ring. At the time, neither of the two spoke publicly.

Megan Fox is married to Machine Gun Kelly ▲

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in Hawaii ▲

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ▲

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ▲

Months later, the couple even went to therapy to resume their romance. Now, the trip has confirmed that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are together and giving love another chance at the luxury resort.

They have been together since June 2020 and the engagement was made official on January 11, 2022, with an unusual ritual. The two would have started to get involved during the filming of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, when she was still married to actor Brian Austin, from the series Barrados no Baile.