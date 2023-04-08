Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are “more connected than ever” after reconciliation trip

After a trip to Hawaii, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to have solved parts of the problems.

After nearly two months of turmoil, megan fox It is Machine Gun Kelly supposedly resolved their relationship issues during a trip to Hawaii. It was reported in late March that the couple’s reconciliation looked “quite unlikely. “Of course, that has obviously changed since we went into April. Earlier this week, TMZ captured photos of the couple having dinner in Hawaii. DailyMail has since captured more intimate footage of them returning to their former glory.

Captured on Thursday, the photos in question show Fox and her musician boyfriend hand in hand as they stroll along the beautiful beaches of Ilha Grande. While on vacation, the couple reportedly stayed at The Four Seasons Hualalai. “They are officially back together after going through a rough patch in their relationship,” a source told media this weekend. “The last few months have been difficult for both of them. They went away together to do some healing and it has worked. They feel more connected than ever.”

“Megan is extremely spiritual and believes Colson is her soulmate,” they also noted. “She would never give up on them. She felt they needed to spend some quality time together.” It looks like Fox’s plan worked, if what the insiders are revealing is true. Prior to their trip, it was revealed that megan fox had removed her engagement ring.

In related news, megan fox It is Machine Gun Kelly took a break and paused wedding planning. It was in January 2022 when the rapper popped the question to the actress with an elaborate proposal. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2020 after working together on the music video for MGK.

Check out pictures from the trip below: