Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Temporarily Separated

After controversial insinuations of infidelity, megan fox It is Machine Gun Kelly are living separately temporarily. The revelation came from a source close to the portal Us Weekly, which classified the couple as unstable. “They are currently taking a break, but are still in touch.”, he stated.

Engaged since January 2022, the actress and the singer still have no wedding date set and, it seems, will not exchange rings in the near future. “They stalled their wedding planning to solve their problems. Their relationship is quite volatile at the moment. They are currently separated but still text each other.”, reinforced the informant.

Other indications are that Megan does not know what the current level of her romance with Colson Maker, baptismal name of MGK. “They are still working on their relationship because the love they had was real. This is not something that disappears overnight. However, they would need to have a significant head start to make things work. It’s all up in the air now”, explained the source.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly together in February (Photo: Reproduction/Quem)

The climate of uncertainty, however, is nothing new for the duo. The relationship between the star of “Hell Girl” and the musician began in January 2020, collecting breakup rumors over the years. In February, they appeared separately before the super bowl lvii.

In the same month, Megan published a suspicious image of setting fire to letters, photos and other personal items. The caption quoted “Pray You Catch Me”, Beyoncé’s song that talks about infidelity: “You can taste the dishonesty, it’s all on your breath”. The actress’s account on social networks – which already had no photos with and of Gun Kelly on feed – was deleted shortly afterwards.

Amidst speculation of MGK cheating, the couple were seen leaving a building in Agoura Hills, Calif., on Feb. Despite staying in the space known for providing marriage counseling for approximately two hours, both left the place in their respective cars.

Featured photo: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. Reproduction/Who.