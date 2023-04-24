Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly ‘taking a break’ from their engagement, says site | News

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 47 Views

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking time apart, a source close to the site has revealed. Us Weekly. “They are currently taking a break but are still in contact. They are very unstable,” the person said.

The two got engaged in January 2022, but the pair haven’t set a wedding date yet, and according to the close source, they won’t be choosing a location anytime soon.

“They put wedding planning on hold to work out their issues. Their relationship is quite volatile at the moment. They are currently separated but still text each other,” she added.

Megan and Machine began their romance in 2020. The duo has weathered much breakup speculation over the years, but appeared seemingly apart in February before Super Bowl LVII.

“(Megan) isn’t sure where things are going with Colson, and it’s complicated right now,” the source explained. “They are still working on their relationship because the love they had was real. This is not something that disappears overnight. However, they would need to have a significant head start to make things work. It’s all up in the air now.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly — Photo: Getty Images

relationship crisis

They were recently seen leaving a building in Agoura Hills, California. According to the Grosby agency, the site has several offices with specialists in marriage counseling. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived in separate cars and spent about 2 1/2 hours inside. Afterwards, they left together, but left in their respective vehicles.

All this happened after she published a suspicious post, talking about dishonesty quoting lyrics from Pray You Catch Mein Beyonce, in which she speaks of infidelity. “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all in your breath.” In the publication she still showed that she was apparently setting fire to personal items that could be photos, letters and the like. Shortly after, the actress deleted her social media account.

1 of 26 Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn in 2020 — Photo: Getty Images

2 of 26 João Gomes and Ary Mirelle announced their breakup in April — Photo: Instagram

3 of 26 Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth — Photo: Getty
4 of 26 Liminha and Fernanda Fiuza — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@gabrielcardosofoto
5 of 26 Angela Bismarchi and Wagner de Moraes — Photo: Playback/Instagram
6 of 26 Projota and Tâmara Contro — Photo: Clayton Felizardo/BrazilNews
7 of 26 Rafael Cardoso and Vivian Linhares — Photo: Instagram
8 of 26 Marcelo Viana and Nicole Bahls — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
9 of 26 Sabrina Sato and Duda Nagle announced their separation on March 21, after 7 years of marriage. They are parents of Zoe, 4 years old — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
10 of 26 Gabi Martins and Lincoln Lau announced their separation in March 2023 amid exposure of an abusive relationship
11 of 26 On March 15, Joana Sanz, wife of Daniel Alves, arrested in Spain, said the end of the relationship — Photo: Getty Images
12 of 26 On March 9, Juliana Paradela used social networks to confirm the end of her relationship with soccer player Luís Fabiano — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
13 of 26 Hariany Almeida and DJ Netto announced the end of February — Photo: Reproduction of Instagram
14 of 26 The end of Fabiana Karla and Diogo Mello’s marriage took place on February 3 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
15 of 26 On February 2, starting the second month of the year, Andressa announced the definitive end of her marriage — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
16 of 26 On January 31, 2023, Thiago Nigro, better known as Primo Rico, announced the end of his marriage to content creator Camila Ferreira — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
17 of 26 The dancer, former dancer of Domingão, and the actor who, together, have two daughters, Kali, 4 years old, and Zuri, just 6 months old, finalized the wedding on January 20 of this year — Photo: Play Instagram
18 of 26 Rafa Kalimann and José Loreto were together for 7 months until the end of the relationship was announced— Photo: Lucas Ramos/BrazilNews
19 of 26 Bela Gil and João Paulo Demasi separated after 19 years of marriage. Together, they are the parents of Flor Gil, 14, and Nino Gil, 6 — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
20 of 26 Tania Mara and Tiago Piquilo announced their termination in March. Relationship lasted two years, on and off
21 of 26 Nataly Mega and Fábio Porchat were married in 2017, but the union came to an end because of her desire to be a mother, and the presenter’s resistance to having children — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
22 of 26 Thales Bretas and Silva lived a discreet romance together, but the relationship ended after the couple’s trip to Fernando de Noronha, in January — Photo: Kaio Kads/Disclosure
23 of 26 Actors Mariana Xavier and Diego Braga broke up in February. The former couple stayed together for three and a half years and even lived in the same house during the pandemic
24 of 26 Mc Zaac and Carol, who are Isabelle’s parents, broke up at the beginning of the year after 6 years of marriage — Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram
25 of 26 Érika Januza and Juan Nakamura broke up after almost three years in January. Actress and artist, who is the son of actress Carol Nakamura, were neighbors and fell in love
26 of 26 GOT7’s JAY B and YouTuber PURE.D — Photo: Instagram

Year started with many breakups in the celebrity world

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

TOP 10 best action movies available on Netflix in 2023

Action is one of the most popular genres on Netflix in 2023, and the platform …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved