Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly ‘taking a break’ from their engagement, says site | News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are taking time apart, a source close to the site has revealed. Us Weekly. “They are currently taking a break but are still in contact. They are very unstable,” the person said.

The two got engaged in January 2022, but the pair haven’t set a wedding date yet, and according to the close source, they won’t be choosing a location anytime soon.

“They put wedding planning on hold to work out their issues. Their relationship is quite volatile at the moment. They are currently separated but still text each other,” she added.

Megan and Machine began their romance in 2020. The duo has weathered much breakup speculation over the years, but appeared seemingly apart in February before Super Bowl LVII.

“(Megan) isn’t sure where things are going with Colson, and it’s complicated right now,” the source explained. “They are still working on their relationship because the love they had was real. This is not something that disappears overnight. However, they would need to have a significant head start to make things work. It’s all up in the air now.”

They were recently seen leaving a building in Agoura Hills, California. According to the Grosby agency, the site has several offices with specialists in marriage counseling. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly arrived in separate cars and spent about 2 1/2 hours inside. Afterwards, they left together, but left in their respective vehicles.

All this happened after she published a suspicious post, talking about dishonesty quoting lyrics from Pray You Catch Mein Beyonce, in which she speaks of infidelity. “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all in your breath.” In the publication she still showed that she was apparently setting fire to personal items that could be photos, letters and the like. Shortly after, the actress deleted her social media account.