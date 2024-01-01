Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly show off their power on Aspen getaway

After a relatively rough 2023, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly rang in 2024 together in Aspen, Colorado.

The engaged couple were spotted visiting an upscale ski resort together.

Although the two looked annoyed at being photographed and tried to hide their faces in several places, they were also seen smiling at each other, and MGK (real name: Colson Baker) was also spotted walking with his arm around his famous fiancée. seen.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are seen in Aspen, Colorado on December 31, 2023.

Both Jennifer’s Body The star and the “Emo Girl” singer turned heads as they strolled around in their respective super cool outfits on New Year’s Eve.

Baker opted for an all-black look in an oversized puffer jacket, studded sweatshirt and floor-length baggy leather pants. She wore dark sunglasses, large earrings and a small shoulder bag.

As for Fox, she was still wearing her new iconic red lob hairstyle, and was warm in a long black teddy coat worn over black pants and a fuzzy white sweater, and a by Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton Accessorized with a red bag and black sneakers. Rick Owens, as reported high gentility,

Unfortunately, Fox and Baker’s relationship was not going so well last year. In February, fans were convinced that the actress had accused the rapper of cheating, although she later called these rumors “baseless.”

Still, after the incident, the former PDA-loving couple laid back a little less than before.

Then, in November, Fox also revealed through her book of poetry that she had tragically suffered a miscarriage during her relationship with Baker.

After dating for about two years, both of them got engaged in January 2022.